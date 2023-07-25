CHARLESTOWN — LifeSpring Health Systems is receiving a $1 million grant to develop a community health center in Charlestown.
The provider is one of three recipients of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant. LifeSpring will use the funds to renovate a building for the facility.
The clinic will be located in the former Chase Bank building in Charlestown’s square.
“We think we’ll be able to see a lot of patients and make sure they have access to care close to home,” LifeSpring CEO Beth Keeney said.
The facility will offer “comprehensive primary care” for all ages.
“So we’ll be able to see new babies just home from the hospital all the way up to our older friends and neighbors transitioning out of this journey into their next adventure, so we’re really excited to be able to do that,” Keeney said.
The community health center will also offer behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, vaccinations and testing.
“Something that we really value is being able to treat the whole person in one location whenever possible,” Keeney said. “So if we have someone who has substance use disorder, then we can also treat their viral hepatitis, we can also treat their hypertension, and we can do that all in the same location.”
LifeSpring recently went out to bid for the project, and Keeney expects that a contractor will be selected by the end of August. Construction will likely begin by the end of the year, and the facility could potentially be open by fall 2024.
Keeney said there is a need for these types of health care options in rural communities such as Charlestown.
“One of the things that influence care is the ability to get to where the care is provided,” she said. “And so being able to take care close to where somebody lives where perhaps transportation is an issue, or maybe they just don’t like to leave their community — being able to make sure that they also have access to care not only improves their life, but it improves the overall health of the community.”
LifeSpring feels that “people should have access to the care that they need when they need it,” Keeney said.
“We think that it is important to be affordable, that it be high quality and that it be accessible,” she said. “I think we have really moved the needle in the community in terms of the services offered so that if folks need assistance, they’ve got access to health, hope and healing.”
The federal grant is funded through the American Rescue Plan. In a Tuesday news release, USDA State Director Terry Goodin said the funding will support more than 38,000 Hoosiers across three counties.
“USDA Rural Development promotes a healthy community and environment through grants to make sure rural Hoosier families and individuals have access to the health care they need,” Goodin said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program [plays] a key role in strengthening rural America’s health care infrastructure and building capacity for the future.”
LifeSpring is also expanding in other parts of the region. A 24-bed residential treatment facility is under construction in Jasper with an expected opening next spring, and the provider plans to add another community health center in Spencer County.
Last week, LifeSpring opened a crisis stabilization unit at its Turning Point Center in Jeffersonville.
“What crisis stabilization allows us to do is bring someone into care, help them get stabilized under 24 hours, and at that point, they either return home or to the community, or we determine another level of care with them,” Keeney said. “So it’s a great place for if somebody is in an acutely intoxicated state or if somebody’s in a psychiatric crisis.”
