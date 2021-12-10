CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County courts are searching for a new provider to do mental health and competency evaluations for next year after LifeSpring on Tuesday withdrew from renewing the contract .
Court administrator Nick Karaffa informed the Clark County Commissioners of the situation at their meeting Thursday.
“We’re scrambling right now, trying to figure out where to go with this,” Karaffa said.
LifeSpring President and CEO Beth Keeney said that after taking a good look at the contract they realized they would not have the continued capacity to handle the increased demand of the courts in terms of evaluations.
“It’s really just making sure that our resources are being used the best way that we can, and the volume that has come from the court has increased so significantly we just aren’t able to continue to meet it,” Keeney said.
“We’re very appreciative of the long relationship we’ve had with the courts in Clark County,” Keeney said, “We just wanted to be good stewards of county funds and just be honest about that so the county could choose to go in a different direction.”
The contract the county was looking to have in place with LifeSpring was for 150 mental health evaluations and 40 competency-insanity evaluations per year, according to Karaffa. Though the contract was set at about $50,000, Karaffa said they do pay for any evaluations that exceed the contract amount.
Karaffa said at the meeting that purchasing competency evaluations from a psychologist outside of a provider run about $3,000 a piece. Which at 40 evaluations a year, would run the county about $120,000.
“I’m not saying that nobody’s worth it, but it’s just too expensive for county government,” commissioner president Jack Coffman said at the meeting.
He did not know of any other providers that could handle the county’s volume, but told the commissioners that he would reach out to nearby counties to see what providers they use. Karaffa said that the county needs about 13.5 mental health evaluations and three competency-insanity evaluations per month.
“It’s a significant amount of work for whoever takes it on,” Karaffa said.
Keeney said that the county is a really important partner to LifeSpring and they plan to continue working with them and the courts in other aspects.
“We are increasing services in the Clark County jails, so we’ve increased staffing in that respect,” she said.
