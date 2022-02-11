JEFFERSONVILLE — Starting in July eligible employees at LifeSpring Health System will be offered six weeks of paid parental leave after the delivery or adoption of a child.
The health care provider has around 550 employees and anyone who's been with the company for at least two years and works at least 30 hours per week qualifies.
"We know the postpartum period and the period you first bring a child home is really critical," said LifeSpring President/CEO Beth Keeney. "It's critical in terms of bonding, physical health and mental health."
A number of factors influenced the decision for the group, and Keeney said LifeSpring is excited to be a leader in this space. Usually, only companies in the tech space or academic system offer this leave.
"We've heard from some employees in the process of adopting or getting ready to deliver," she said. "And they're really excited. It's just an added bonus for working for LifeSpring."
LifeSpring employees are now offered leave through the Family Medical Leave Act, however this is not in lieu of the six weeks of paid parental leave that will be offered this summer.
The Board of Directors at LifeSpring also recently approved an 8% retirement contribution for employees for this fiscal year.
