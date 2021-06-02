So your kid is going out into the world. Flying the coop. Time to learn how to cook.
Maybe, just maybe, you didn’t do as good a job as you’d planned teaching the way around the kitchen. And just maybe you’d like to give a little help before they stand in front of an empty fridge with a frying pan in their hand and a blank look.
Here are some basic dishes that should give anyone a head start in the kitchen, including options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
These are talked-through recipes, without specific quantities, just to get the ball rolling. If you are working to help your kid get more comfortable in the kitchen, you may want to use these as guidelines, and print out or copy some family favorite versions or other simple recipes.
1. MIGAS
Migas is a flexible, madcap egg scramble, with roots in Spanish, Mexican and Tex-Mex cooking, and it’s easy and satisfying.
You essentially saute some vegetables, like peppers and onions, and maybe add some crumbled chorizo or other sausage. Then add beaten eggs and crushed tortilla chips, and stir the whole thing in a skillet until the eggs are cooked and the tortilla chips have softened slightly into the mixture.
Finish with some cheese and maybe salsa, sour cream or other toppings, and you have the kind of breakfast (or lunch or dinner) that will make a whole lot of people a whole lot of happy.
2. ROAST CHICKEN BREASTS OR THIGHS
A roast chicken is something many people consider a classic, but what’s even easier — and requires no carving at the end — is roasted chicken pieces.
For the most basic, roasted, bone-in and skin-on chicken breasts and thighs, start by preheating the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
Rub the chicken pieces with a bit of olive or other oil, place them, without touching, on a rimmed baking sheet or baking dish that has been sprayed with nonstick spray. Sprinkle them with salt and pepper and roast for 30 to 45 minutes, depending on the size of the pieces, until cooked through — to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit if you have an internal thermometer, or until the juices aren’t pink when you cut into the pieces with a sharp knife.
Play around with different spices and herbs along with the salt and pepper, such as an Italian blend or a mixture of chili powder, paprika, and cumin, and rub those into the skin after you oil the chicken pieces.
3. ENGLISH MUFFIN PIZZAS
It’s safe to say that if you know how to make an English muffin pizza, you could have breakfast, lunch and dinner covered. Also a hearty midday snack.
This is a recipe for plain pizzas, but you can add anything on top that you would add to regular pizza: slivered cooked onions or peppers, sliced olives, chopped cooked broccoli, pepperoni and so on.
Toast a split English muffin in a toaster or in a preheated, 350-degree Fahrenheit oven until very lightly brown, three to four minutes.
Spoon a few tablespoons of jarred tomato paste evenly over each half. Lay a slice of mozzarella, about the size of the muffin, over each half. Put them on a baking sheet or some foil, and bake or toast until the cheese is melted. Give a final sprinkle of salt and pepper, and, if available, dried oregano.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.