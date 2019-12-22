The holiday season is always a time for reflection and giving thanks. I thought now would be a good time to reflect back on the accomplishments in 2019, look ahead to 2020, and give thanks to those who help make all of the wonderful things happen.
In 2018 a group of us started going through the steps of creating a Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area for Floyd County, and in 2019 we made it happen. Just a few weeks ago we came up with a name: Floyd County Native Habitat Restoration Team. We were also able to come up with a mission statement: Conserving local native habitat through the eradication of invasive species while providing education on native alternatives to benefit Floyd County. Getting to this point took a lot of hard work by residents to figure out what they wanted to accomplish, but they did it, and we are ready to move forward with activities to both eradicate invasive plants and educate people on invasive and native plants.
During the 2019 year, the Master Gardeners put in 9,815.99 volunteer hours. That equates to approximately $249,620.63 being put back in our community! That is quite an accomplishment. Not only have they put in volunteer hours, but they have also spent 1,940 hours gaining advanced training. This is pretty impressive. The Master Gardeners had a great year of showcasing their projects to other Master Gardeners around the state during the Master Gardener Regional Tour and foraging new partnerships with other organizations like Let Us Learn.
This year, I also had the chance to create a new partnership with Let Us Learn. We were able to create a program for families at Fairmont Elementary School called “Growing Dinner From the Ground Up.” The program is geared towards involving the whole family. There are lessons on plant growth, insects, and many other things you find in the garden. Other lessons during the evening include learning how to cook a new recipe. Families had the opportunity to try things like Curried Lentil Soup and Broccoli Soup. It has been an incredible experience watching the families learn together.
The biggest event this year was Pollinator Day. This year was only the fourth for this event and 1,100 people came out to the Purdue Research Park to learn about pollinators! This number blew me away as well as all of the volunteers who helped. I couldn’t have pulled this event off by myself, it took the help of the Purdue Extension Office staff, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalist, Beekeepers, and friends to make this event a success. We look forward to seeing everyone on April 25, 2020.
These are just a few of the things that has made 2019 an amazing year! Next year looks to be just as amazing as we have the fifth annual Pollinator Day, a new Beekeeping A-Z class starts, two new Master Gardener training classes start, and the Floyd County Native Habitat Restoration Team kicks off its inaugural year.
If you wish to participate in any of these events or want to learn more about them please visit our website at https://extension.purdue.edu/floyd or follow our Facebook page: Purdue Extension Floyd County. You can also contact Gina Anderson ANR/CD Extension Educator at the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu.
