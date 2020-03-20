I don’t know about you, but now that everything has been canceled and I’m social distancing myself, I’ve found I have a lot more time to assess the green spaces in my yard. What I have noticed are things that I don’t like: bare patches in the lawn, weeds coming up in my flower beds, plant stalks that never got cut down last fall, and lots of wet areas. While I can’t fix everything at once, I can make a list and tackle things as the weather allows because I have a lot of time on my hands now.
The most time sensitive thing is what to do about bare patches in the lawn. The general practice is to reseed lawns in the fall so that the natural freeze and thaw of the ground will get the seed in the correct space. Unfortunately, over the winter months some areas of lawn tend to die out and we need to seed in the spring.
To make spring seeding as successful as possible the area that has died out needs to be cleared of all plant debris. The seed needs to be put down as early as possible so that it can start to germinate before the crabgrass takes over.
When soil temperatures get to be 55 degrees or higher, it is important to irrigate often. It is also important to watch for other spring weeds that might creep into the newly seeded area. Instead of pulling those weeds, it is best to cut them. If they are pulled, the new little grass blades may come out with them.
The next items on my to do list can be done at the same time. As I am gently removing weeds from my flower beds by cutting them as close to ground level as possible, I can also be cutting back plant stalks. If any of the plant material was diseased last year and it hasn’t been removed, it is important to disinfect pruners or other cutting tools after removing the plant material. Disinfecting pruners and other cutting tools reduces the possibility of transferring a disease or fungus to a healthy plant.
While I have some extra time on my hands, the final area I need to address are the many wet areas in my yard. To assess wet areas, one needs to look at the space around them to see what is causing the wet area. At my house part of the problem is I have a high water table. In a different spot in my yard, I have a French drain for my downspouts. While I can’t fix the high water table, I can change the slope of where my French drain comes out in my yard and I can add some plants around it that like wet feet. Some examples of native plants that like wet feet are: Little Bluestem which is a grass, Asters, False Indigo, Liatris, and Penstemon which are perennial flowers, Buttonbush and Sweetspire which are shrubs, and trees such as Red Maple and Sycamore. When planting make sure that you are not close to water lines or other utility lines.
If you have children at home, I’m sure they would enjoy helping plant flowers or removing weeds from the garden so that they can get some fresh air.
For more information about plant care, please contact Gina Anderson ANR/CD Extension Educator at the Floyd County Extension Office, 812-948-5470, or email Gina at gmanders@purdue.edu
