A couple of columns ago I talked about how here at the Lobeck household we have started a “top-10” list on a chalkboard. This top-10 list is made up of dishes that are, well, considered one of our all-time top-10 culinary creations made by one of us.
Currently some of the entries are homemade Christmas lasagna, French onion soup, Liz’s chicken and wild rice soup and a wild mushroom bisque with homemade croutons.
Well, (drum roll) I am happy to announce that we have a new addition, which is the subject of today’s column. This is a big deal, and this recipe is good for four large chops. And believe it or not I did this on a gas grill. No excuses Tex!
Stuffing Ingredients
1 yellow onion – diced
1 large sweet apple – peeled, cored and diced
2 to 3 garlic cloves – crushed
Drizzle of olive oil
Dash of salt and pepper
Rub Ingredients
1 cup kosher salt
1⁄4 cup paprika
1 Tbs granulated garlic
1 Tbs coarsely ground black pepper
2 Tbs granulated onion
Find a pork loin at your local grocer and cut into chops that are 1 1⁄2 inches thick. In a pan over medium to medium-high heat, drizzle some olive oil and sauté the onion, garlic and apple. Saute’ until the onions are translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes. Set aside.
With a sharp paring knife, cut through the side of each chop to a depth of 75% of the chop or so. You do not want the knife to come through the other end. Now cut internally upward on one side, then turn the knife around and do the same thing. You are creating a pocket inside the chop with a small opening, yet large enough that a teaspoon can fit into it.
Now start stuffing the chop with the apple stuffing using a teaspoon. Use a toothpick to close the opening. Sprinkle the rub liberally on all surfaces of the chops, including the sides. You should have rub left for another round of chops.
Fill your smoker box half-full with hickory chips. Bring the gas grill to full heat then turn off all of the burners except one of the outside burners and reduce the heat on the remaining burner to medium. Place the chops on the side of the grill that does NOT have flame under it. Place the smoke box over the burner that is turned on. Close the lid and allow the chops to smoke for 20 minutes or so at around 300 to 325 degrees. And yes, there will be a lot of smoke after 5 minutes or so.
Now finish the chops directly over the flame once you move the smoke box out of the way. The chops are done when the meat hits 155 degrees in the middle. These are thick chops so make sure you take the temperature in the meat and not in the stuffing. We served over a bed of cheesy grits. Enjoy!
