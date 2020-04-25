Our family loves meatloaf. In my opinion it’s right up there with the top American comfort foods ever developed. If done correctly it can be moist, hearty and flavorful. If prepared incorrectly it can be a culinary experience that you never forget.
I remember eating a meatloaf that was bland and dry with chunks of white bread embedded in the meat.
The history of meatloaf dates back to colonial times when our German immigrants made a dish called “scrapple,” which was ground pork combined with corn meal. The first printed recipe for meatloaf appeared in a cookbook from the 1870s. In today’s dish I combined a couple of meatloaf recipes to come up with what I think is one of the best. I baked 2⁄3 of it in the oven and smoked1⁄3 of it on our gas grill with hickory chips. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
3 to 3 1⁄2 lbs of 90-10 ground beef. (You could use 1⁄2 ground pork)
4 medium eggs or 3 large eggs
1 large yellow onion – chopped
1 large carrot – shredded and chopped
3 large cloves of garlic – crushed
1 onion bagel – toasted
1 cup whole milk
1 Tbs dried thyme
1 1⁄2 Tbs dijon mustard
2 Tbs Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp kosher salt
1 Tbs coarsely ground black pepper
2 Tbs butter
Glaze
1 1⁄4 cup ketchup
1⁄4 cup regular mustard
2 to 3 Tbs of Sriracha (depends on how spicy you like it.)
Over medium-high heat, saute the shredded carrots, onion and garlic until the onion is translucent. Pulverize the toasted bagel in a blender until almost powdery. Place all ingredients (other than the glaze ingredients) into a very large bowl. Get in there with your hands and combine all ingredients until completely mixed. Please disregard the noise made when combining the ingredients. Kind of gross.
In our case I used a large bread pan and a smaller bread pan. I sprayed both pans with canola and then loaded them with the meat mixture, making sure it was evenly distributed. The oven was set to 350 degrees and the gas grill was set up as indirect heat with hickory chips in the smoke box. The gas grill was hovering at 275 degrees which was perfect as it was the smaller loaf. The hickory chips were placed directly over the burner while the meatloaf was placed above the burners that were NOT lit. Close the lid. The glaze was combined in a bowl, and after 45 minutes or so the meatloafs were removed and the fat was poured off.
The glaze was put on the top of both meatloafs and put back into the grill and oven. When the loafs hit 155 degrees in the middle, they were removed, allowed to rest for 10 minutes and then carved. Both were awesome, but the smoked meatloaf won the meatloaf competition. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.