Yep. You read that correctly. As regular readers now, Liz and I decided to become vegetarians for the full month of January. We are finishing our second week and I have to tell you, it’s not been as bad as I thought it would be. In fact, some of the dishes have been absolutely outstanding. In fact, Andrew (our son) made an unbelievable spicy corn chowder last night. Unfortunately he totally winged it, so there is no recipe written down. So today, I share with you a tofu recipe that was tasty, but which I know 99 percent of you have no interest in attempting, because it’s tofu. I get it. If I’m wrong, drop me an email. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
20 ounces of the firmest togo you can find
4 scallions - chopped. Separate the white portion from the green portion
2 crowns of broccoli - cut into bite-sized pieces
2 carrots - peeled and cut into matchsticks
Vegetable or canola oil
1⁄4 cup toasted sesame seeds
Sauce Ingredients
1⁄3 cup high-quality soy sauce
3 Tbs rice vinegar
1 1⁄2 Tbs maple syrup
5 garlic cloves - crushed
1⁄2 tsp ground ginger or 1 1⁄2 tsp of freshly grated ginger
1 1⁄2 tsp of sesame seed oil
1 Tbs corn starch
2 to 3 tsp of sriracha depending on how spicy you like it
First thing that is very important is to squeeze out as much water from the tofu as possible. Our eldest daughter who uses tofu a lot explained that to us. We did this by placing the block on tofu on a plate with paper towel under it, then paper towel on the top, and a cast iron on the very top. We let it sit for a couple of hours. Then we cut the tofu into bite-sized pieces.
In a large skillet heated to medium-high, add 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the tofu and saute’ until there is a light golden color and all sides. This will take 10 minutes or so, stirring frequently. Pull the tofu out of the skillet and add all the vegetables (except the green portion of the scallions) with another tablespoon or so of oil. Saute’ for 5 to 7 minutes. You want everything to still maintain a bit of crunchiness.
In a separate bowl, add all of the ingredients for the sauce and whisk. Add the sauce and the sauteed tofu to the veggies and stir until the sauce thickens a bit. Serve over brown rice or cauliflower rice and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and the green portion of the scallion. The sweetness and the spiciness of the sauce are perfect together, and shall I venture to say that the tofu reminds me a bit of chicken? We will definitely fix this again, even when we are back to eating meat! Enjoy.
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay
