Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.