Last Sunday we decided to have a simple meal of roasted chicken with vegetables. But, we were having guests over, so we decided to use a second chicken to make sure we had plenty of food for everyone. And then Liz came up with an interesting idea. She suggested we cook the second chicken in our hot air fryer and compare the end product to the roasted chicken. So that’s what’s we did, and below are the results. Let’s get cooking.
Ingredients
One (1) 5 lb chicken
7 to 8 carrots, peeled and sliced
3 to 4 potatoes - cubed into bite sized pieces
2 yellow onions - cut into 1⁄8 pieces
Olive oil
Salt, pepper and granulated garlic
Your favorite poultry rub
For the oven roasted chicken we preheat the oven to 450 degrees. In a large roasting pan we placed a cookie cooling rack and sat the chicken on top of it. We then rubbed the skin with olive oil and liberally sprinkled it with a poultry rub. In a large bowl we tossed the vegetables with olive oil, salt, pepper and granulated garlic. We then spread out the vegetables around the chicken in the roasting pan. We placed the chicken and veggies in the oven and baked at 450 degrees for 10 minutes, then we turned the heat down to 350 degrees and baked for another 45 minutes or until the temperature of the thigh measured at 165 degrees. The purpose of 10 minutes at 450 degrees is to crisp up the skin.
For the air fryer, we rubbed the chicken down with olive oil and applied the same poultry rub. We then cooked at 350 degrees for 20 minutes breast side down and then 25 minutes breast side up. With the chicken and veggies in the oven, we did spoon off a lot of the fluid and roasted the vegetables a bit more. With the fluid we were able to separate the fat and use it to make some awesome gravy, but that’s for another column.
Anyway, we sliced up both chickens and performed a taste test. No one knew which was which. The results? Everyone guessed correctly about which chicken was cooked in the oven or the fryer, but it wasn’t because of taste or moistness that was the determining factor, It was the slightly crisper and darker skin that resulted from using the air fryer which tipped people off. Anyway, both were delicious.
On a side note, Liz and I wish all of you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay
