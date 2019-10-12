I was going to turn over the keyboard today to my son, Andrew, to share his killer twice bake potato recipe. He fixed them last week for another one of Liz’s 29th birthday party dinners. It paired perfectly with the grilled flat iron steak and spicy Chimichurri sauce. But alas, that recipe will not be shared today and will be saved for another time. Today, I’m sharing a recipe that I made last night. Unfortunately there is no grilling in this one, but it’s still worth fixing, especially this time of the year. The pasta that I used was a combo of spinach and ricotta ravioli and spinach gnocchi. It was creamy, slightly spicy and all-round delicious. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
• 1 package of your favorite pasta - cooked
• 1 butternut squash - peeled, cored and cubed
• 1 yellow onion - chopped
• 3 cloves of garlic - diced
• 1⁄3 cup chicken broth
• 1⁄2 cup dry white wine
• 1 1⁄2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese
• 2⁄3 cup milk (at least 2%, whole would be better)
• 2 tsp dry thyme
• 1 to 2 tsp of red pepper flakes (depends on how spicy you want it)
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 6 to 8 fresh sage leafs
• 1⁄2 tsp of freshly ground nutmeg
• Olive oil
In a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat, saute’ the onions in the olive oil for a minute or two while stirring. Now add the garlic. Saute’ while stirring a bit longer until the onions become translucent and slightly golden. This is when they become sweet. Now add the cubed (small cubes by the way) squash, the chicken stock and wine, the thyme, nutmeg, and a sprinkling of salt and pepper. Lower to medium heat and cover. Allow to cook until fork tender, about 10 minutes. In the meantime, take a small skillet and add some olive oil, maybe a couple tablespoons or so. Over medium-high heat, saute’ the sage leafs until they are crispy. This will only take three to four minutes. Remove and place on a piece of paper towel.
Once the squash is fork tender, add the pepper flakes and allow to simmer uncovered for a couple minutes to reduce the fluids slightly. Now add the milk and stir. I then used a handheld emulsifier to purée roughly half of the squash. I wanted it creamy but still chunky. If you don’t have a handheld emulsifier please go get one. They are helpful and a lot of fun. Or, you could use the back end of a large spoon to mash up half the squash. Stir in roughly three-fourths cup of Parmesan cheese. Taste for spiciness and for salt and pepper. Add what you need. Spoon over your favorite cooked pasta and garnish with additional Parmesan cheese and a couple fried sage leaves. And yes, you do eat the fried sage leafs. They are delicious. Enjoy!
