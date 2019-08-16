Sometimes you come home from a long day at work, or fishing, or the golf course, antiquing, (insert additional retirement pastimes if retired) and you want to fire up the grill. The challenge? You don’t have a ton of time, and yet you don’t want to grill burgers, dogs or brats. Great news. I wrote today’s column specifically for you. The only real prep you have is preparing a simple marinade and a little bit of cutting and slicing. If you get started at 5 p.m. you will easily have this great dish prepared and plated no later than 6:30 p.m. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
3 to 4 boneless and skinless chicken breasts
1 tomato, sliced
1 to 2 avocados
Fresh mozzarella cheese
4 slices of thick cut bacon
Marinade
1 cup balsamic vinegar
1 Tbs Italian seasoning
2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil
2 Tbs honey or maple syrup
1 tsp granulated garlic
Pinch of salt and pepper
Place all the marinade ingredients in a bowl and aggressively whisk. In an effort to speed up the grilling process I sliced each breast right down the middle lengthwise. Plus, today’s chicken breasts tend to be quite large, so cutting it in half is still a generous portion. Place the chicken in a large ziplock bag and add roughly two-thirds of the marinade to the bag. Squeeze out the air and close up the bag. Place in the fridge for 20 minutes or so, turning the bag every five minutes. Slice the tomato, cut up the avocado, and slice the fresh mozzarella cheese. Some come pre-sliced now. If you have never dealt with slicing an avocado, google it. There are many good videos that will populate.
In reference to the cheese, you could use the bagged mozzarella, but in my opinion the fresh mozarella is much better. Fry up your bacon until crisp. We typically do this in a cast iron skillet on the grill, which keeps the kitchen stove clean. After 20 minutes of marinating, pull the chicken out of the zip lock and place the chicken directly over the coals or gas flame. Since these breasts have been cut in half they won’t take long to grill, maybe four minutes or so on each side depending on the temperature of your fire. Be sure to turn frequently so the sugar doesn’t burn.
When cooked, move the chicken to a location on the grill where it’s not directly over the flame. Layer each piece of chicken with bacon, avocado, tomato and cheese. Close the lid and warm through until the cheese has melted. Drizzle with the marinade that you reserved over the finished product when plated. Public service warning: Do NOT use the marinade from the zip lock bag unless you bring it to a boil first to kill all bacteria. Add some freshly cut basil or parsely and you are set! See, that didn’t take long. Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay
