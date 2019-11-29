As I am writing this the day after Thanksgiving, my initial inclination was to provide you with some ideas on how to use any Thanksgiving dinner leftovers you might have. And while I will briefly do that in today’s addition, I felt it would be helpful to provide you with a dish that is light, healthy and delicious. My son, Andrew, prepared it for us on Thanksgiving Eve, as we were fully aware of the culinary adventures we were going to embark on the following day.
But, to briefly hit on leftovers, I would start with the classic hot brown sandwich. As many of you may know, the hot brown was invented by chef Fred Schmidt in 1926 at Louisville’s Brown Hotel. It’s an open faced sandwich that includes bacon, turkey, a Parmesan cheese sauce and tomatoes. This is not something to try if you are intent on starting your diet the day after Thanksgiving, but what the heck? The diet can wait a day, right? The official recipe can easily be found online.
On a side note, since we are talking about the Brown Hotel, when I was managing our charity golf event, we had an agreement with the Galt House to host our professionals and celebrities. Actor Bill Murray asked me if he could instead stay at The Brown Hotel. Obviously I made it work. I was curious as to why he wanted to stay at The Brown, and he informed me The Brown Hotel was where his parents had honeymooned. I still find that useless piece of trivia interesting. Anyway, another trending topic on how to use Thanksgiving leftovers is the creation of a huge sandwich the next day which includes turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, basically anything that was on your plate the day before. I’ve never done it but a lot of people love taking a picture of their massive sandwich and posting it online. Now, onto the healthy grilled salad.
Ingredients
2 to 3 heads of broccoli - use the florets
1 lb or so of fresh radishes
Toasted sesame seeds for serving
Salt and pepper to taste
Olive oil
Dressing Ingredients
1 head of garlic - cut in half crosswise
2 Tbs of miso paste
1⁄3 cup rice vinegar
1 1⁄2 Tbs maple syrup
2 Tbs toasted sesame oil
Place both halves of garlic on separate pieces of aluminum foil. Drizzle with olive oil and add a big pinch of salt. Wrap tightly in the foil and place on the grill on a side opposite the fire or coals. Close lid and allow to roast for 30 to 40 minutes. You could also do this in an oven set to 375 degrees. Toss the radishes and broccoli in olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
Place in a grill pan (the one of been telling you for years you need to buy) and grill directly over the heat, tossing frequently. You want a slight char on the broccoli. You will also see the radishes turn pink. The cooking process changes their taste entirely, almost mild and sweet. This charring in the grill pan will take 10 minutes or so. Now, squeeze your roasted garlic into a bowl and add the remaining dressing ingredients. Whisk aggressively and mash any clumps of garlic which might remain. Drizzle the dressing (you don’t have to use all of the dressing) over the vegetables, sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve. Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay
