We had some leftover grilled lamb chops from our Easter dinner. We always have a challenge as to what to do with leftover lamb chops. I had grilled them with olive oil, garlic and rosemary. We then served them with mint jelly. They were delicious.
And instead of letting them go bad, Liz decided to come up with a dish using the lamb and other things we had in the kitchen. All I can say is she hit a proverbial and culinary home run. And while we used lamb and ham in this recipe, other cooked or grilled meats could be substituted. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
1 cup grilled lamb - bite sized pieces
1 cup ham - bite sized pieces
2 Idaho potatoes - peeled and cut into bite sized pieces
2 carrots - peeled and cut into cut sized pieces
1 cup frozen peas
1⁄2 red onion - chopped
2 cloves of garlic - crushed
2 Tbs butter
3⁄4 cup beef broth (chicken broth if using chicken as meat)
1⁄4 cup flour
1⁄3 cup dry white wine
1⁄3 cup half and half
1 1⁄2 tsp of dried thyme leaves
Olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Store-bought pie crust
In a skillet also suitable for the oven, (we used our 9 inch cast iron) saute the potatoes, carrots and red onion over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes in a couple teaspoons of olive oil. Now add the garlic and saute for another couple minutes. Add 1⁄4 cup of broth and place the lid on the skillet, allowing it to cook covered for 10 minutes over low to medium-low heat. This cooks the carrots and potatoes. Now add 2 tablespoons of butter. Allow to melt and then sprinkle the flour over the top. Add the remaining beef broth, the half and half and the wine. As you stir it over medium heat you are slowly developing a roux. It should be a bit thicker than gravy. Now stir in the frozen peas, the thyme and the cooked meat. Taste and season to your liking with salt and pepper.
Roll out the pie crust and place over the pot pie ingredients. Crimp the circumference of the pie crust with a fork. (Google that if you don’t know what I mean as I am running out of space). Cut a couple openings in the pie crust. This is called “venting.” This lets the steam escape as the pot pie cooks. Place the pie in a preheated oven at 375 degrees and bake for 20 minutes or until the pie crust is golden brown. Serve with chopped parsley and enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
