Before I start this column I would like to ask for a show of hands. How many people reading this column have ventured out and tried their hand at making legitimate pulled pork sandwiches?
Interesting. Not many hands have gone up. While I’m a bit bummed out, I get it. It does take some time to smoke a Boston Butt. But once you give it a shot and see how easy it is, you will thank me, I promise. And today there are many smoking units available to you. I still use the traditional Weber Smokey Mountain smoker. But, there are now so many options, including pellet smokers that are literally foolproof. Kind of like cheating to be honest. And for the few of you who did raise your hand, drop me an email and let me know how your smoking experience has gone. I would love to hear from you.
Traditionally, pulled pork sandwiches are served with a very simple vinegar based coleslaw as the condiment on the sandwich. Personally, I like to drizzle a little Alabama white sauce on the sandwich as well. But last weekend, at Liz’s urging, we decided to offer an additional option - chutney. Chutney dates back to 500 BC. It was a method of using spices to help preserve food. The word originates from the Indian word “chatni” meaning to “lick." I don’t get the connection other than to say these pulled pork sandwiches were “finger licking good.” Let’s get started.
Chutney Ingredients
4 Granny Smith apples - cored, peeled and diced
1 onion - chopped
2 cloves garlic - chopped
2⁄3 cup golden raisins
1⁄4 cup dark brown sugar
1⁄8 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1⁄4 tsp allspice
1⁄4 tsp (or more) of dried pepper flakes
Juice of 1 orange
Zest from half of the orange
1 Tbs butter
Over medium heat, saute the onion and garlic in butter until the onion is slightly translucent. Now add the remaining ingredients and bring to a slight boil while stirring. Immediately turn the heat to low and cover, allowing to cook for 30 minutes or so. You will absolutely love the smell that arises from the dish. Remove the lid, taste, and adjust with salt if needed. Take an emulsion blender and blend until half of the mixture is smooth. Or you can use a potato masher. Heck, you can use the back end of a wooden spoon. You still want chunks of apple. If you want to thicken it up a bit simply allow the chutney to simmer without the lid until you reach the consistency and thickness you desire. Spoon the mixture all over your pulled pork sandwich. The combination of smokiness, sweetness, heat from the pepper flakes and the autumn spices is unbelievable. Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.