The Internet is amazing for those of us who love to grill or cook in general. At our fingertips we have access to literally millions (possibly billions) of cooking techniques and recipes to experiment with. But, for some of us who have been grilling and cooking for years, we have accumulated cookbooks and handwritten recipes that are our “go-to” dishes. Today’s recipe is a perfect example. Liz’s parents (Doc and Doris) were introduced to this marinade by some of their culinarily enthusiastic friends in the 1970’s while living in Washington, IN. Since then it has been a grilling staple for our family. As we were mixing the marinade, Liz commented that the smell reminded her of being a kid. That type of comment and experience is one of the many reasons home recipes are so awesome. This marinade recipe is perfect for 3pounds of sirloin or chuck. Filet mignon would be the best but I wasn’t in the mood to rob a bank. Let’s get started.
Marinade Ingredients
1 cup vegetable oil
3⁄4 cup soy sauce
1⁄2 cup lemon juice
1⁄4 cup Worcerstershire sauce
1⁄4 cup prepared mustard
1 Tbs coarsely ground black pepper
2 to 3 cloves of garlic, minced
Cut the meat into small, bite sized cubes. While cubing, trim off excess fat and the connective tissue, also known as “silver skin.” That stuff can be chewy. Place the meat in a large zip-lock bag. In a bowl, whisk all of the marinade ingredients together and pour into the zip-lock bag over the cubed meat. Squeeze out the air, close the bag and place in the fridge. Overnight marinating would be ideal, but three hours should be the minimum.
For the veggies we used red potatoes, green and yellow zucchini, onions, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms. First, I pierced the potatoes with a fork, and placed them in a pot of cold water, slowly bringing them to a boil. This technique keeps these fragile potatoes from splitting. When fork tender, remove them from the water. I tossed the bite-sized pieces of zucchini and onion in olive oil and then seasoned them with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. I slid the meat on bamboo kabob sticks which I had soaked in water. I also placed the mushrooms on their own kabob sticks as well after tossing in olive oil and seasoning with salt and pepper. I sauteed the zucchini and onion in my grill saute’ pan directly over the flame. Once cooked to the point of still having a slight crunch I placed them in a bowl and put in the oven at 200 degrees. I tossed cherry tomatoes in olive oil, added the cooked potatoes and placed them in the saute’ pan over the coals to add crispness and color to the potato skins and to warm the tomatoes through. Those were then moved to the warming bowl in the oven. I cooked the meat using indirect/direct, meaning at first the meat is placed on the side of the grill opposite coals with the lid closed, then directly over the coals to add the color and texture. I used the same technique with the mushrooms. Combine everything in the serving bowl and present “family style.” Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay
