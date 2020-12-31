As you are reading this the clock has already turned forward to 2021. As I type these words I’m still stuck in 2020. Believe me, I envy you.
This year has been quite a trip to say the least, and I can’t help but believe 2021 is a bounce-back year.
With that in mind, I thought I would share some of my cooking and grilling resolutions as well as provide a really quick, easy and healthy recipe we love at the Lobeck household.
Come to think of it Andrew doesn’t like it. He doesn’t like runny egg yolk. Either way, let’s get started with some resolutions and then the recipe.
2021 Grilling, Smoking and Cooking Resolutions
• Start making videos again. Something Liz and I enjoyed was making cooking and grilling videos on YouTube. We haven’t made one for more than four years now and we still have subscribers asking us when we are going to start posting recipe videos again.
Believe it or not, I posted my first video back in 2007 on “how to grill corn.” It’s embarrassing to look at now, but I can’t pull it because it performs so well in search engines. Anyway, that’s something Liz and I can do together, so that will be fun. Also, since I have now written more than 400 columns I may start thinking about creating a cookbook too.
• Become more creative with my outdoor cooking. Sometimes I feel like I make the same stuff over and over. Don’t get me wrong. It’s delicious stuff. Practice makes perfect. But, I would really like to venture out in 2021 and try some new things and experiment with new techniques.
• Involve other people in cooking. I tend to be a control freak when it comes to outdoor cooking. In 2021 I would like to encourage others to cook with me. As an example, I have a huge brick BBQ pit I had built 20 years ago. It’s the real deal. I’ll bet I haven’t used it in 6 or 7 years. I think I’m going to have a gathering (once COVID is over) and call the gathering “Bring Your Own Butt.” Get it? B.Y.O.B. We’ll spend 15 straight hours smoking pork butts and then have a feast of hickory-smoked pulled pork sandwiches.
• Manage a whole hog roast “open pit” style. That is something I have never done and it’s on my bucket list for 2021.
Now on to the rice bowl recipe.
It will feed four people. I use cauliflower rice as opposed to normal rice because I am trying to reduce my carbs. If that’s not an issue for you, knock yourself out with brown or white rice.
Ingredients
4 eggs
4 to 5 bags of frozen cauliflower rice
3 to 4 cups of frozen peas
2 to 3 cups of cut and steamed asparagus
2 cups of diced and smoked chicken breast (optional)
4 garlic cloves crushed — crushed
1 cup of chopped onions
2 Tbs sesame oil
2 Tbs (more or less to taste) of soy sauce
2 Tbs rice wine vinegar
Sriracha for drizzling
Cook the rice or cauliflower rice according to instructions on the package. In a wok over medium-high heat, add the oil, onion and crushed garlic. Saute until the onion becomes translucent, which takes 3 to 4 minutes. Now add everything else to the wok (other than the eggs and sriracha). Stir away and then taste for seasoning.
Take a moment and soak in that wonderful aroma. In a separate skillet, cook the eggs sunny side up. This would entail cooking the eggs over medium-high heat. Once they hit the skillet, place the lid on it and allow the eggs to cook for 2 to 3 minutes. The white portion should be white and the yolk should still look uncooked. It’s important that all of the “white” portion be cooked.
Now fill a bowl with the rice and vegetable mixture, top with a sunny-side-up egg and drizzle with Sriracha sauce. You could also top with some chopped green onions. Give this recipe a try.
Enjoy, and here’s to a fantastic and hopeful 2021. Wait. You are there already and I am still typing away, stuck in 2020. I’m curious. How’s it going so far?
