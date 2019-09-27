I want to apologize to my readers, not just the readers of Southern Indiana, but also to those of you from all over the country who read this column.
If you read this column consistently, you may recall my recent culinary discovery of world class Italian gnocchi at our local Dollar Tree store. And as you can probably discern, the gnocchi costs a mere $1 bill. Once I shared this discovery I received emails from both local readers and readers in other markets thanking me for sharing this discovery. After a couple of weeks went by, I noticed that my local Dollar Tree no longer had the gnocchi in stock. I then started receiving emails from others that had recently visited their local Dollar Tree and to their dismay, found the shelves to be “gnocchiless.” As a last resort I went to the Dollar Tree website. They sell the gnocchi online in boxes of 12. But alas, it was back ordered there as well. It looks like you can buy the same gnocchi online through Amazon, but it costs over $4 per bag! But, I have good news for you. At the risk of once again depleting my gnocchi source, if you happen to have an Aldi’s near you, they offer very similar gnocchi for $1.70 per bag. They even have whole-wheat and spinach infused gnocchi. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
1 bag of gnocchi (17.6 oz.)
3 cups of frozen peas
1 1⁄4 cup whole whipping cream
3 to 4 cups of smoked salmon
chunked 2 to 3 shallots - peeled and chopped
2 Tbs olive oil
1⁄4 cup dry white wine
1⁄4 tsp fresh nutmeg
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh dill weed for garnish
Grated Parmesan cheese
Over medium-high heat, saute the shallots in olive oil until translucent. This will take two to three minutes. Add the nutmeg and the wine and lower the heat to low once the mixture comes to a boil. You will want to reduce the wine by half or so.
Bring a pot of water to a boil and add the frozen peas. After one minute or so add the gnocchi. Gnocchi only takes three minutes or so, and you will know they are done when they float to the top. Immediately strain the peas and gnocchi and place back on the stove. Add the cream to the shallot and and wine mixture. And bring to a low boil for a couple minutes. Add the chunked salmon to the gnocchi and pour the shallot - cream - wine mixture over the salmon, peas and gnocchi. Gently toss and season to taste with salt and pepper, or, you can do that after plating. Garnish with fresh dill weed and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay
