JANUARY 28
Senior Citizens Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
Book Buddies
• MORE INFORMATION: The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library Book Buddies, a storyhour for kindergarten through second-graders
• WHERE: Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown
• WHEN: 4 to 4:45 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-3337
Parent Education and Support Class
• MORE INFORMATION: Parent Education and Support Class
• WHERE: Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., 118 E. Chestnut St. Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-5229
Charlestown Senior Citizens, Inc.
• MORE INFORMATION: Charlestown Senior Citizens activities
• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown
• WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-5234
Sellersburg Senior Citizens
• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering
• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center
Music Group Senior Moments
• MORE INFORMATION: Senior Moments
• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown
• WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m.
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-4385
Kidney Disease Education Class
• MORE INFORMATION: A free kidney disease education class
• WHERE: Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 10 a.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-779-1395
JANUARY 29
'Boeing, Boeing'
• MORE INFORMATION: Derby Dinner Playhouse presents "Boeing, Boeing," a Broadway comedy
• WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville
• WHEN: Through Feb. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. for evening performances and 11:45 a.m. for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday matinee
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Single ticket prices range from $39 to $48 per ticket, depending upon day. (Sunday-Thursday evening, $44, Friday evening, $45, Saturday evening, $48, Sunday matinee, $40, Wednesday matinee, $39)
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-288-8281
Senior Citizens Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
Book Buddies
• MORE INFORMATION: The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library Book Buddies, a storyhour for kindergarten through second-graders
• WHERE: Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown
• WHEN: 4 to 4:45 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-3337
Parent Education and Support Class
• MORE INFORMATION: Parent Education and Support Class
• WHERE: Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., 118 E. Chestnut St. Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-5229
Charlestown Senior Citizens, Inc.
• MORE INFORMATION: Charlestown Senior Citizens activities
• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown
• WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-5234
Sellersburg Senior Citizens
• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering
• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center
JANUARY 30
Senior Citizens Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
• MORE INFORMATION: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, New Albany Chapter 20
• WHERE: Silver Street United Methodist Church, 413 Silver St., New Albany
• WHEN: 11:30 a.m.
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-246-8102
Senior Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo
• WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
Sellersburg Senior Citizens
• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering
• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center
JANUARY 31
Fish Fry
• MORE INFORMATION: Knights of Columbus will sponsor a fish fry
• WHERE: Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
• WHEN: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Menu listed
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-944-0891
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
• MORE INFORMATION: Take Off Pounds Sensibly TOPS IN 1204 of New Albany
• WHERE: Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church, Charlestown Road, New Albany
• WHEN: 9 a.m., weigh-in starts at 8:45 a.m.
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-889-3513
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.