JANUARY 28

Senior Citizens Bingo

• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo

• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

Book Buddies

• MORE INFORMATION: The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library Book Buddies, a storyhour for kindergarten through second-graders

• WHERE: Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown

• WHEN: 4 to 4:45 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-3337

Parent Education and Support Class

• MORE INFORMATION: Parent Education and Support Class

• WHERE: Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., 118 E. Chestnut St. Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-5229

Charlestown Senior Citizens, Inc.

• MORE INFORMATION: Charlestown Senior Citizens activities

• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown

• WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-5234

Sellersburg Senior Citizens

• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering

• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg

• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center

Music Group Senior Moments

• MORE INFORMATION: Senior Moments

• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown

• WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m.

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-4385

Kidney Disease Education Class

• MORE INFORMATION: A free kidney disease education class

• WHERE: Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 10 a.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-779-1395

JANUARY 29

'Boeing, Boeing'

• MORE INFORMATION: Derby Dinner Playhouse presents "Boeing, Boeing," a Broadway comedy

• WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville

• WHEN: Through Feb. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. for evening performances and 11:45 a.m. for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday matinee

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Single ticket prices range from $39 to $48 per ticket, depending upon day. (Sunday-Thursday evening, $44, Friday evening, $45, Saturday evening, $48, Sunday matinee, $40, Wednesday matinee, $39)

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-288-8281

Senior Citizens Bingo

• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo

• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

Book Buddies

• MORE INFORMATION: The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library Book Buddies, a storyhour for kindergarten through second-graders

• WHERE: Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown

• WHEN: 4 to 4:45 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-3337

Parent Education and Support Class

• MORE INFORMATION: Parent Education and Support Class

• WHERE: Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., 118 E. Chestnut St. Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-5229

Charlestown Senior Citizens, Inc.

• MORE INFORMATION: Charlestown Senior Citizens activities

• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown

• WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-5234

Sellersburg Senior Citizens

• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering

• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg

• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center

JANUARY 30

Senior Citizens Bingo

• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo

• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

• MORE INFORMATION: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, New Albany Chapter 20

• WHERE: Silver Street United Methodist Church, 413 Silver St., New Albany

• WHEN: 11:30 a.m.

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-246-8102

Senior Bingo

• MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo

• WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

Sellersburg Senior Citizens

• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering

• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg

• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center

JANUARY 31

Fish Fry

• MORE INFORMATION: Knights of Columbus will sponsor a fish fry

• WHERE: Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany

• WHEN: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Menu listed

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-944-0891

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

• MORE INFORMATION: Take Off Pounds Sensibly TOPS IN 1204 of New Albany

• WHERE: Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church, Charlestown Road, New Albany

• WHEN: 9 a.m., weigh-in starts at 8:45 a.m.

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-889-3513