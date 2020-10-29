The Carnegie Center for Art and History is hosting “There Used to Be a Street,” a solo exhibition by mixed media painter, Dana Oldfather. The exhibition opens Saturday, Nov. 14, with an Open House Reception from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Carnegie Center is requiring reservations for a 30-minute time slot to attend the Open House, with a maximum of 20 guests allowed in the galleries at a time. A link to register for a time slot can be found on the exhibition’s page of the Carnegie Center website. The exhibition continues through Jan. 23, 2021.
This exhibition explores relationships between partners, parents and children, friends, people and nature. Oldfather also dissects traditional ideas of motherhood and femininity and the stresses created from the expectations of women to get things done, both professionally and domestically, and the effects that stress has on a woman’s body and mind.
Dana Oldfather has exhibited nationally in galleries and museums. Oldfather was twice featured in the New York Times, and published in the book “The Art of Spray” by Lori Zimmer of Art Nerd New York. Her paintings are internationally collected privately and can be found in many public and corporate collections in the U.S. including the Pizzuti Collection with The Joseph Editions, Eaton Corporation, MGM International, The Cleveland Clinic, and the prestigious Progressive Art Collection. Dana Oldfather now works and lives just outside Cleveland, Ohio, with her husband, Randall, and young son, Arlo.
