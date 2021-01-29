As we continue to look for ways to fuel our family history research and add to our historical knowledge during this time of pandemic, genealogical societies are offering a wide array of programs that can be accessed from home on your computer.
Some of these programs feature topics dealing with Black History Month. Here are online programs being presented in February by the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society — formerly Southern Indiana Genealogy Society, Louisville Genealogical Society, and the Kentucky Genealogical Society. Google these groups online to see if there is an interactive Zoom link available.
Anti-slavery struggle
Historian and author Ernest W. “Bill” Smith, guest speaker at the Feb. 4 Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society program, will present “Davis Floyd and the Anti-Slavery Struggle in Southern Indiana.”
Floyd was a politician in early Indiana. Bill Smith spent several thousand hours researching and writing a biography of Floyd. The program will begin via Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83606014954?pwd=ZG4wN1YzRzlsQ2YrdTVFS3M4VHVNQT09 at 6:30 p.m. Go to fallsgenealogy.org for more information.
Researching movements of African Americans
Kentucky Genealogical Society will present “My Old Kentucky Home: Researching the Internal and External Movements of African Americans” on Feb. 13 from noon to 1:30 p.m. EST. The program will be virtual on your home computer or device.
Tim Pinnick, popular lecturer, researcher, author; and specialist in African American history and genealogy, will present the program. Pinnick will discuss the movement of African Americans, while having similarities to other Americans, have substantial differences that must be examined and understood. Newspapers are vital in detecting and tracking movements, producing leads, and confirming information from other sources. African American and mainstream newspapers will be central to this presentation, along with some familiar and lesser-known resources. To register, find the upcoming registration form at https://kygs.org/ and click on Programs and Events.
Genealogy Center resources
"A New Look at Genealogy Center Resources" will be presented by the Louisville Genealogy Society on Feb. 23 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST. This program will be presented by Curt Wicher and includes an update on the new Genealogy Center website, new items available since mid-2019, what is available through their partnership with FamilySearch, and what steps the Genealogy Center has taken to keep staff and visitors safe during these times.
The Genealogy Center is part of the Special Collections of the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Curt Witcher has a degree from Indiana University in Library and Information Science. He was a board member for the Indiana Genealogical Society from 2010-2017 and has worked at the Allen County Public library since 1987 and is presently the Director of Special Collections and Genealogy Center Manager. Register at the link below and be sure to check your spam or junk folders for the link email.
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvcOmsrToiH9H14KiZOqnNI25P2ZtD6dYd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.