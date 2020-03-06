Liz and I absolutely love pasta. And unfortunately, one of our bucket list items, visiting Rome, just got cancelled due to this stupid coronavirus. I’m still frustrated that this virus seems to have been named after a fairly smooth Mexican beer. It’s been recently reported that Corona is starting a new advertising campaign to rename the virus after Budweiser. We will see if it catches on.
Anyway, this dish is fairly healthy when compared to the authentic alfredo sauce, and we are certainly trying to stay as healthy as possible with the Corona/Budweiser (choose your poison) virus lurking. Instead of grilling the shrimp I fired up the grill and used our large cast iron pan to saute. Cast iron creates a texture that we just really like, and by sauteing the shrimp outdoors I save kitchen cleanup time. This served four adults. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
3⁄4 lb large shrimp - shell removed and deveined
1 head of cauliflower - chopped into bite sized pieces
2 tsp unsalted butter
4 cloves of garlic - crushed
1 cup coconut milk or whole milk
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2⁄3 of a 13.25 oz box of whole wheat pasta - we used spaghetti Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh parsley
Steam the cauliflower until fork tender. In a skillet, add the butter and saute the garlic over medium heat for two minutes or so. Add the garlic, milk and broth to the cauliflower. Use an immersion blender and blend till creamy. What? You don’t have an immersion blender? You can get one for $30, and they are really fun. Or, if you are stubborn, let everything cool off a bit and then put it in your blender and blend until smooth. If the sauce is too thick, add a little more broth.
Get the pasta going and drain when al dente. Drain and add the cooked pasta to the sauce. Saute the shrimp in a dab of butter in the cast iron over the coals or the gas grill, or in the kitchen. This doesn’t take long, maybe 3 to 5 minutes. When they are pink they are done. Add the shrimp to the dish, toss and plate. Add the chopped parsley and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay
