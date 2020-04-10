Growing up, one of my favorite “kid” sandwiches was peanut butter and pickle on white bread. Most people I mention this to just stare at me as if I was trying to convince them that the earth is in fact, flat.
Once we get past the initial shock of my comment, I always feel the need to immediately shift into my salesman persona, attempting to convince them they should try this unheard-of culinary delight. I try to weave a web of flavor contrasts, such as “the nuttiness of the peanuts are the perfect compliment to the crisp, cool saltiness of the dill pickle.” And while most are unimpressionable, I do have a few converts, namely my kids, although I will admit Liz is still a holdout. I haven’t given up on her yet. Today’s recipe is seriously good, with a peanut butter based sauce. Give it’s try.
Sauce Ingredients
1⁄3 cup creamy peanut butter
1⁄3 cup low sodium soy sauce
2 to 3 Tbs of sriracha (depending on how spicy you like it)
1⁄4 tsp onion salt
1 tsp coarsely ground black pepper
Mix all of these ingredients thoroughly in a bowl and set aside. It should have the color of chocolate. Form your patties. We used 90/10 beef for this batch. I should have added a touch of olive oil as with only 10% fat they weren’t as juicy as we prefer. Get yourself 80/20 beef if you can. I go with a ball slightly larger than a baseball which ends up being roughly one-third of a pound.
Form the patty so that the middle is thinner than the outer circumference. Season with kosher salt and pepper. Start up your gas grill (yes Tex, I am still grilling on gas) and when it gets flaming hot, turn off one of your side burners. Place the patties directly over that burner and turn the flame down on the other burners to medium. Close the lid. The temperature inside the grill should be around 400 degrees. After seven minutes or so, move the patties over the flames and continue grilling and turning until done. We toasted some whole wheat English muffins to use instead of buns. We also added a piece of pepper jack cheese towards the end.
Smear one of the muffins (personally I did both) with the spicy peanut butter sauce. Top with crisp romaine lettuce and dill pickles. Andrew even added some jalapeño peppers to his. Don’t knock this recipe until you try it. And in case you are wondering, no, Liz didn’t add pickles to her burger. So closed minded! Enjoy.
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.!
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.