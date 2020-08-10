Ivy Tech Community College students will have a direct path to a bachelor’s degree from Hanover College through a cooperative transfer agreement signed by the institutions.
The agreement, part of Ivy Tech’s “Start as a Sophomore” program, allows students to complete one year at any of Ivy Tech’s statewide locations before transferring credits to Hanover for the completion of a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree.
“We are very pleased to collaborate with Ivy Tech to provide greater educational opportunities to Indiana students, particularly in this part of the state,” said Carey Adams, Hanover’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. He added, “We’re looking forward to welcoming more Ivy Tech students at Hanover and helping them to achieve their educational and career goals.”
Eligible Ivy Tech students must complete 30 credit hours and earn the technical certificate in general education. Those credit hours include requirements in six areas: written communication (3-6 credits), speaking and listening (3-6 credits), quantitative reasoning (3-9 credits), scientific ways of knowing (3-10 credits), social and behavioral ways of knowing (3-9 credits), and humanistic and artistic ways of knowing (3-9 credits). These credits will articulate into 7.5-9.0 Hanover academic units where a Hanover College graduate must complete 36 units for graduation.
Amanda Harsin, vice chancellor for academic affairs at the Madison campus of Ivy Tech, shared, “While working on this project with Hanover College, I frequently remembered a quotation by my mentor, Margaret Seifert-Russell, who was a dear friend of both institutions. Margaret always said that comparing Ivy Tech’s credit hour system to Hanover College’s unit system is like comparing apples and oranges, but in the end, it is the bowl of fruit that feeds the student. I am proud to honor her with this new pathway.”
To transfer, eligible Ivy Tech students must submit a complete application for admission, earn a course grade of “C” or better and have a 2.0 or higher grade-point average on a four-point scale. Successful applicants may apply a minimum of 30 credit hours toward any of Hanover’s nearly 50 undergraduate degree programs.
About Hanover College
Located on 650 acres overlooking the Ohio River in southeastern Indiana, Hanover College is a premier, nationally ranked liberal arts institution that has core strengths in the sciences, education and business.
Hanover College is a challenging and supportive community whose members take responsibility for lifelong inquiry, transformative learning and meaningful service. It is dedicated to creating a distinctive intellectual community within which students are challenged and nurtured to take responsibility for their learning and their lives and to develop their unique abilities to their highest levels. Founded in 1827, Hanover is the oldest private, four-year college in Indiana.
About Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.
