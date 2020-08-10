From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will lead a Zoom program for patrons who need to gather family history information from unfamiliar locations.
Much has changed about our lives over the past year, but some of the changes in genealogy have meant better access to resources. In this session, you’ll learn about how to find out about family members who lived and died in distant parts of the U.S., all from the comfort and safety of home or the relative safety of your home library.
Beginning researchers are welcome, but a phone, computer, or another device that can access the internet is required. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. Registration is required; registered participants will receive instructions for accessing the Zoom meeting. For more information on programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5641. The main library is located at 211 East Court Ave. in Jeffersonville.
