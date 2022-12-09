This Christmas season, we have been concentrating our attention upon two important concepts that will enhance and strengthen our holiday experience. First we wanted to make sure that our hearts are thankful. As the hectic nature of the season can overwhelm us, it is important that we stay grounded in a spirit of gratitude.
But we also wanted to rest the thankfulness in some traditions for the season which will provide stability and the repetition of important truths in our minds and hearts. Last week, we discussed the importance of the tradition of food at the holidays. Today let's think about the tradition of decorating the home for the holiday season. Does your family have decorations that have to be put out for the season? Do you have rituals that accompany your decorating process?
Our first ritual involves the process of getting the tree put up and decorated. When the children were younger, we actually had two trees, a live one and an artificial tree. We traditionally commenced the tree assembly process on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The ladies in my wife's family always had a lady's day of shopping and food that day, so some how that left tree assembling on my to-do list. When the ladies would return in the afternoon, they could begin decorating the tree.
Just to make it clear, I could have decorated the tree as well, probably with time to spare before the football games were over. But my understanding of where the ornaments were to be placed and how they were supposed to look always seemed to fall short. I learned the tree process went much faster if I avoided the decorating part completely.
Trees have been used in rituals and as decorations since ancient times. In many cultures, the winter solstice was seen as ushering in brighter days ahead. The time was seen as an indicator that the sun was strengthening. Because evergreen trees kept their color through every season, they were displayed and embraced as a reminder of warmer months to come.
In a spiritual sense, the evergreen tree symbolized a life that did not end as the others. This tree tradition began to be associated with Christmas in 16th century Germany. The main prop of a popular play about Adam and Eve was a “paradise tree.” This fir tree had apples hung upon it to represent the Garden of Eden. The Germans began setting up the paradise tree in their homes on December 24th, the religious feast day of Adam and Eve. They hung wafers on the tree (representing the eucharist communion wafer). The wafers were later replaced by cookies of various shapes and sizes.
Originally, if times were tough and the family could not afford to bring a tree inside, they would stack firewood inside in the shape of a pyramid and decorate it. The Christmas pyramid became a popular addition and soon added shelves to the structure. The shelves would hold Christmas figurines. Families would decorate the shelves with greenery, candles, and a star.
The tradition of adding candles to the tree branches is commonly attributed to Martin Luther. Legend believes that he was inspired by the stars in the sky and wanted to re-create the scene in his own home. The candles symbolized Christ as the light of the world. Soon after Luther, the ideas of the paradise tree and the pyramid merged into the Christmas tree.
The image of a decorated Christmas tree with presents underneath has a very specific origin. The Christmas tree was introduced into the English culture by German-born Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria. The Victorian tree was decorated with toys and small gifts, candles, candies, popcorn strings, and fancy cakes.
The tradition traveled to North America by German settlers. Missionaries to China and Japan merged the idea with the local cultures and decorated the tree with intricate paper designs. The trees also became popular in the European countries of Austria, Switzerland, Poland, and the Netherlands.
In addition to our Christmas tree traditions, our family hangs stockings every year. We have not always had a fireplace mantle to adorn, we have improvised their location to include the stairway handrail and the television stand.
The origin of the Christmas stocking is spun with the yarn of a folk tale. A nobleman whose wife had died, found himself penniless and the sole parent to their three daughters. Left with no money for a dowry, the nobleman was worried that his daughters would not be able to marry well. Upon hearing of the father's dilemma, kindly old Saint Nicholas came to the family home and found the girls' stockings hung by the fireplace to dry. He filled the stockings with solid gold nuggets so the girls would be able to marry.
By 1823, Clement Clark Moore's poem, The Night Before Christmas, mentions the stockings twice. Today personalized Christmas stockings are especially popular, clearly identifying the stocking owner for Santa and a sleepy-eyed and forgetful dad. Lifesavers in the stockings is a family tradition that goes back to my grandmother's mother.
Are these decorating traditions important? Paul told the Romans, “For everything that is written from ancient times is written for our teaching, that by patience and by comfort of the Scriptures we should have hope” (Romans 15:4 NIV).
Make your decorating an opportunity to teach. “We always put this ornament up because it reminds us of Grandma Smith. She gave it to Daddy and I for our anniversary one year.” “We use this strand of tinsel because Uncle Ernie gave it to us just before he passed away.”
And don't forget to tell them who's the real “star” of your Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.