Do you celebrate the season of Lent at your church? We are still most of the month away from the beginning of Lent. This year the season begins on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Rather than it sneaking up on us, let’s circle the date on the calendar and make plans on keeping the season together.
Fewer and fewer people are aware of Christianity’s tradition that dates back to the second century in the early church. Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent. Occurring 46 days before Easter, it can fall as early as Feb. 4 or as late as March 10. The 40-day period (not counting Sundays) is to be reflective of the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert.
The idea of being reflective has become very important to me. My interest stems from two passages of Scripture. The first is found in the book of Isaiah: “For this is what the Lord said to me. As a lion or young lion grows over its prey, and is not terrified by their shouting, so the Lord of Hosts will come down to fight on Mount Zion” (Isaiah 31:4). The word that strikes me is the Hebrew word translated “growl.”
Incredible insight comes from another passage that uses the same Hebrew word. “Instead, his delight is in the Lord’s instruction, and he meditates on it day and night” (Psalm 1:2). Only this time the Hebrew word is translated “meditates.”
Meditate doesn’t capture the energy or the intent of what a hungry animal does to its prey, does it? Meditate is far too nice a word, far too peaceful for what is being described. Meditate seems to be a word more suited for use in a library, where a stately and stuffy librarian peeks over the top of her glasses and whispers for you to “Ssshhh.” It portrays what I do in the quiet of my bedroom, with eyes closed and head bowed. It occurs when I write. It characterizes the activities of the grammar police in my mind as they make sure I neither dangle a participle nor split an infinitive.
The image of doing this meditation – this growling – night and day is powerful. Is there anything that consumes you all day and all night? Usually that kind of thought is reserved for an impending event of great magnitude – either really good or really bad. Joy or despair. Gloom. Doom. Ecstasy. Heavenly. We are consumed with its thought.
For this season of Lent, let’s be consumed with understanding the concepts of the sacrifice of Jesus.
Ash Wednesday takes its name from the practice of placing ashes across the foreheads of the participants in the form of a cross. Its purpose was to cause people to celebrate the day, to remind us of human mortality, and as a sign of mourning and repentance before God. Traditionally, the ashes used were gathered from the burning of the palms from the previous year’s Palm Sunday services.
This season, let’s take our minds and our thoughts to the Upper Room of the New Testament Gospels, perhaps the most important room in the Bible. The Upper Room, also known as the Cenacle, is located in the southern part of the older part of the city of Jerusalem. A traditional site for the room has been identified since the fourth century AD.
According to the traditions, the apostles stayed in this upper room when they were in Jerusalem. It is the room where the Last Supper took place. This room, the Cenacle, is where Jesus washed His disciples’ feet (John 13). This room symbolizes Jesus’ ministry and His dedication to the service of others.
It is in this room that Jesus described what a loving relationship and friendship is all about (John 14 – 16). It is here that the disciples receive a glimpse of the powerful prayer life of Jesus (John 17). After His death, it is the place where they gathered in fear, waiting for the coming of the Holy Spirit (John 20:19-23).
According to a long-standing tradition in the church, the Upper Room is where Jesus appeared twice to His disciples, with and without Thomas. It is in this room where the faith of Thomas takes a distinct flavor and emerges as a powerful force. It is where the Lord breathed on the disciples the presence of the Holy Spirit. It is here the tongues of fire appeared to the disciples and sat upon them prior to the Day of Pentecost.
It is from this room that the apostles walked forth with boldness and power, sharing the incredible message of their resurrected Lord.
Every year, the Upper Room is a priority destination for Christians who travel to the Holy Land to see the special sights of Jesus. Visits to the Upper Room are not common because both the Jews and Muslims vie for possession of the Room.
While the Cenacle is a real place, it is much more than a simple room or a stop on a tourist’s journey. It is here where the disciples retreated from the madness of their world to listen with an open heart to the word of their Savior. It is here where the disciples would meditate on the words and teachings of Jesus. It is here where Jesus equipped them to succeed in the ministry to which He had called them.
Figuratively we all have an Upper Room – a place where we ponder, where we growl, where we meet, and where we submit to the Master. The room is filled with memories, with significance and with smiles as we draw closer to Jesus.
In the next couple of weeks before the beginning of Lent, we will discuss some of the passages of Scripture that take place in the Upper Room. During the season of Lent, we will wrestle with the teaching and prayer that Jesus offers in the last hours with His disciples before His walk to Calvary. If you are wanting a daily reading of Scripture during Lent, they will be printed here and available on my website.
Let’s meditate on God’s Word together.
