As we continue to do more and more research from home, our attention needs to turn to help aids that direct us to major resources that can add to our personal research.
The “Genealogy at a glance” laminated four-page folder series has added “Mexico Genealogy Research” by Debbie Gurtier to its collection.
This popular series is like a small how-to genealogy book with focus on one area. This booklet begins with Naming Patterns and points out that women in Mexico never change their surnames so following women is considerably easier than in other countries. A short history of Jurisdictional Background and where records may be located is most helpful.
Before Mexican independence from Spain in 1821 a vast part of the United States – from Louisiana to the west coast of California was part of Spanish rule. With such a large part of the United States being involved, many may be able to trace their ancestry back to Mexico. Other guidance includes Civil Registration, Catholic Parish Records, Census Records, Immigration, Migration and Emigration. Supplementary Record Sources.
Language Aids and Online Resources with a URL for each resource are added to help with further online research. The booklet is available for $9.95 plus $5.50 shipping.
“Genealogy at a glance — Finding Eastern European Jewish Ancestors” by Janette Silverman is also a new edition to the series.
Following a definition of the Jewish community, this laminated folder explains Ashkenaz as an original location in Germany. This term is now used widely to refer to European Jews. This folder focuses on Jewish ancestors from Eastern Europe who immigrated to the United States mostly between 1880 and 1924.
The folder discusses why Identifying Ashkenazic Immigrants is So Difficult, and has sections on Places, Disappearing Ancestors, Dates, and Record Resources. As with other folders in this series, this ends with Major Repositories with contact information and Online Resources with a URL for each.
Both booklets are available for $9.95 plus $5.50 shipping from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 229, Baltimore, MD 21211-1953 or 1-800-296-6687. Check out other resources that are being offered at the www.genealogical.com website.
“Was Grandma a Gun Moll?” will be presented by Phil Hysell at the Nov. 10 meeting of the Louisville Genealogical Society. The program will begin at 1 p.m. and will be a Zoom program at home on your computer.
“The Story of the Sportsmen’s Bar Stickup and Its Consequences” was discussed in a brief newspaper article about the robbery of a bar in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. One of the robbers was a Mrs. Catherine Hysell. You may register for the Zoom call at: https://formsmarts.com/form/24x6. Please be sure to check your spam folder for LGS Communications.
