As you may have guessed from the name of my column, Grace Notes, I have a thing about grace. Grace is why I’m here. It’s why any of us are where we are. The most common definition of grace is “unmerited or unearned favor,” but that doesn’t really explain what difference it makes in a person’s life.
There’s something called common grace, which is God’s kindness to all people, regardless of their faith – warm sunshine and cool breezes, rain for crops, puppies licking your face.
There’s saving grace, as in “For by grace you have been saved through faith; and this is not of yourselves, it is the gift of God” (Ephesians 2:8).
Saving grace is the “Once I was lost but now I’m found, was blind but now I see” grace, the grace that takes a person from unbeliever to believer, enemy of God to his friend, outcast to member of his family.
Depending on your theological leanings, some believe in a “prevenient” grace that precedes saving grace. It’s like a courtship, God wooing those who are about to experience the moment of saving grace.
Similar to that is irresistible grace.
In her telling of her conversion, author Anne Lamott tells of being drunk and stoned, recovering from an abortion, when she felt the presence of Jesus and was appalled by it. She knew he was calling her to become a Christian and said out loud, “I would rather die.”
A week later, she opened the front door to her houseboat, cussed and said to the Lord, “I quit. All right. You can come in.” She had experienced the irresistible grace of God, leading her into his saving grace.
Sufficient grace helps Christians endure hardships, and sanctifying grace is the grace that, over time, makes a Christian more like Christ.
A day or so after I had experienced the irresistible, saving grace of God more than 44 years ago, I was talking to another Christian and said something about “finally getting my stuff together,” except I didn’t say “stuff.” Barely audible, this other person gasped and whispered to herself, “That’ll come in time.” I know absolutely that she said it to herself, but I heard it and thought, “Hmmm, Christians don’t cuss.”
After that, profanity just disappeared from my vocabulary without any real effort on my part. That was sanctifying grace. “He (God) who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 1:6) – sanctifying grace.
Last week my pastor used the term “observable grace,” saying that the grace of God in a person’s life should be visible to others, that over time, people around us should notice the work of grace that God is doing in our lives.
If you are still bitter, still proud and greedy, still wanting your own way, if you are still judgmental, still rude to restaurant servers, still filled with anger and violence, if you feel little or no conviction of sin, it might be an indication that you’ve yet to experience God’s saving grace.
Because sanctifying grace follows saving grace, and sanctifying grace is observable in true Christians.
Here’s the thing about grace: A person cannot manufacture it, buy, borrow or steal it, or fake it. It’s from God and God alone. However, we can ask for it.
So, “Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need” (Hebrews 4:16).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.