We think of serving cold wedges of cantaloupe in July and August, but if you feel adventurous, try it grilled or blended into a cold refreshing beverage or soup. It is like a vacation for your taste buds!
According to the Purdue Extension Food Link website, for the best flavor choose a cantaloupe that is fragrant and has a creamy undertone between the netting on the outer skin. There should be no stem attached and the end where the stem was should give to a little pressure. Avoid a cantaloupe with a bruised or damaged exterior. Store whole, uncut melons in the refrigerator for up to two weeks or on the counter for several days depending on ripeness.
To cut a cantaloupe, first scrub the outer rind with warm water and a few drops of dish soap and rinse well. Pat the melon dry. Use a sturdy knife to cut the melon in half and a spoon to scoop the seeds out. Cut into wedges or desired shape. Keep cut cantaloupe in the refrigerator for up to five days. Wait to remove the seeds from the cut cantaloupe until you are ready to use it to retain moisture.
The following recipes are Extension office farmer’s market favorites and are from the Purdue Food Link website: www.extension.purdue.edu/foodlink. The website has tips for selecting produce and free recipes using a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.