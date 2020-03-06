NEW ALBANY — Tickets for TheatreWorks of SoIN production of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” are now available. Performances will take place at TheatreWorks of SoIN’s home in the former historic Indiana State Bank Building, 203 E. Main St., in downtown New Albany.
Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, “Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
Produced nationally and internationally, “Little Women” has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope, and everlasting love.
“Little Women” is co-directed by Emily Grimany and William Strauss.
“Working on ‘Little Women’ has been a wonderful experience. As a first time director, I could not have asked for a better cast,” Grimany said in the release. “I am constantly amazed by the way the entire cast completely embodies their characters and I find myself laughing and crying at scenes I didn’t think could still move me. The audience is in for a real treat.”
Strauss agreed.
“This is undoubtedly the most talented cast I have ever had the privilege to direct, and the manner in which these exceptionally talented performers bring these characters to life with such warmth and vitality is truly something to see.”
Performances are March 11-14, March 18-21 at 7:30 p.m., and March 15 & 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors and students. Additional pricing and purchasing information can be found online at http://theatreworksofsoin.com/tickets. If you have trouble getting tickets online, you can call 812-725-7601.
