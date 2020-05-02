Probably like most of you, I don’t like the pandemic. I don’t like that I am not able to see and especially hug my loved ones. I don’t like that some people are experiencing harder than normal times. I certainly do not like that some have faced the illness and even loss of loved ones and have experienced these circumstances in isolation.
What I have observed and certainly appreciate is that while people have been forced to slow down because of so many closures, these same people are beginning to come to peace with this new lifestyle. Many are more peaceful. Many are using time gained to tackle projects long postponed. Many are identifying actions to help neighbors, friends and the community. Again, no one likes the pandemic or the isolation. Yet along with me, they are witnessing positive changes that reduce stress and make it easier to pay attention and focus on others and on what is truly important. What can be more positive and valued than focusing on kids.
While I’m having to view on Facebook or hear about it on the phone, I love learning about all the fun, learning and family activities my grandkids (of all ages) are engaged in. This includes lots of time outdoors, helping parents with projects and less TV and iPad time. Creativity abounds: artistic projects, helping to prepare meals, more reading. This must be good!
Now be assured, I do not have my head in the sand. Young people of all ages will get bored. They will have questions and concerns. As adults we need to respond candidly, but to take care to do so in terms specific to the young person’s age and experience level.
Some questions will be quite basic: am I safe, why don’t I go to school, why do “you” have to teach me at home. Others will be more complex. Answer their questions honestly but keep to their age and developmental level. Monitor TV usage where we are bombarded with continuous updates on Covid 19. I cannot imagine all that news causing anything but stress for young people.
Model the behavior you want to see, whether it is about good hygiene and cleanliness, i.e., the 20 second hand-washing approach, or whether it’s about attitude toward the situation. Show them how to get themselves busy with new or needed activities and join in with them.
Most important in this new world we are experiencing, reassure your young people. Help them know we are all in this together and we will work to help each other.
Finally, what I continue to hear and am mightily heartened by is continuing conversations about the current situation forcing us back to a new – better – normal. Is that bad? Definitely not! Perhaps we will be a part of a new world that is kinder and gentler, more in tune with caring for others, more conscious of quiet time and with not filling every minute of every hour with activities. That sounds pretty good to me.
Meanwhile, hoping and praying that you and our young people are safe and healthy.
For more tips re: kids/youth and the pandemic, about activities and other encouraging messages and information re: positive youth development, please visit the Youth Count Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YouthCount.
Meanwhile, if you have comments or suggestions OR for copy of Search Institute’s Developmental Relationships Framework or Family Relationships, email me at barbara@youthcount.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.