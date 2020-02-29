Most often I share about actions that relate to helping young people grow up strong, healthy and resilient. Actions are indeed essential. It is just as vital that we model and help our youth learn and practice attitudes that help each of us, regardless of age, have the best life possible.
Attitude is everything, for better or worse. A negative attitude is almost a guarantee that life will be more difficult and less fulfilling than it should be. Having a positive attitude is a mindset that helps you see and recognize opportunities and helps bring peace and happiness ... thus the importance of sharing attitude with our young people.
There are so many ways in which one can demonstrate a positive attitude. Below are just a few examples. Think of some attitude lessons you can share.
Smiles are contagious.
Don’t wait for life to get easier, simpler, better. Life will always be complicated. Learn to be happy right now, otherwise you will run out of time.
Kindness is free.
It doesn’t matter what others are doing, it matters what YOU are doing.
There is always, always something to be thankful for.
Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is so painful as staying stuck somewhere you don’t belong.
Don’t get worked up over things you can’t change, people you can’t change. It’s not worth the anger or the headache. Only control what you can. Everything else, LET GO!
If you can’t be kind, be quiet.
There are only two options: be kind or be quiet.
I am not what happened to me. I am what I choose to become.
If it’s not going to matter in 5 years, don’t spend 5 minutes being upset about it.
Everyone is different.
Happiness is found within one’s self.
Expect a little; give a lot.
Accept what is. Let go of what was. Have faith in what can be.
Being happy doesn’t mean you have it all. It simply means you’re thankful for all you have.
Willingness to examine your strengths and weaknesses, and willingness to change.
A list of positive attitudes could fill pages. Thank you for practicing positive attitudes in your life and most especially thank you for being a living example of positive attitude with our young people.
