As we go through the quarantine period to battle the coronavirus and think about times our ancestors lived through, we realize that what we are doing now in our everyday lives is history being made.
The 1918 flu epidemic was another time which made history. Communication was nothing like what we have today and so often those being infected had no idea what might be coming. Treatments and vaccines were non-existent. The entry of the United States into World War I in 1917 contributed to the spread of the flu the following year. When the war ended in November 1918 that led to another increase in cases as troops dispersed.
It is estimated that 500 million people (about 1/3 of the world population) were infected by the flu and this led to an estimated 50 million deaths worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States. As we all take time to be grateful that we live in a world today that gives us warnings, you may want to take some time to evaluate your ancestors who lived in this time period and consider how this flu epidemic may have affected them.
Have a bit of free time on your hands? Remember to check out any paid or unpaid databases you may have access to. Some are offering extra access for this time period. Don’t forget that FamilySearch is a free search database and is available at https://www.familysearch.org/
The Jeffersonville Library is closed due to the virus shut down. For a short time, library cardholders interested in family history can take advantage of Ancestry Library Edition from home. This resource is ordinarily available only on the library premises. To access Ancestry Library Edition, users must start on the library local history pages: https://jefflibrary.org/local-history/. On the far left, click the words Ancestry Library Edition with the little library card symbol. You will be prompted to enter your library card number, after which you can enjoy the resources from home.
Good news for when the library is again open. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has received an Indiana Genealogical Society grant of $1,000 to create oral history interviews of former Jeffersonville High School graduates from 1950-1970 when the school was located at the intersection of Court Avenue and Meigs Avenue. The project will allow library staff to preserve the memories of these former students before they are lost to time.
Work on “Remember Those Days: Jeffersonville High School 1950-1970” will hopefully begin June of 2020. Project staff will use Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s new recording studio to create digital recordings of those interviewed. The recording studio is in the main library and is part of the new Tom & Mary Frances Koetter Makerspace. Recordings will take place throughout the summer months. Once interviews have been completed, the recordings will be fully transcribed and made available online through Indiana Memory, the Indiana State Library’s digital archive. Through the digital archive, the interviews will be available to researchers and family historians around the globe. To learn more about this project or to participate in an interview, please contact Jen Weidner at 812-285-5630. The main library is located at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.
Vicky Zuverink is a past president of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society. Queries are free and must include both a date to establish a time period and a location where the people lived. Please include your email or postal address so you can be contacted by someone interested in your family. Submit queries to: Vicky Zuverink at vzuverink@gmail.com
