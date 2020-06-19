As people across the nation and the community speak out against racism and inequality, a group gathered Friday to lift up the voices of Black youth in the community.
The Jeffersonville NAACP Youth Council organized a rally at the Big Four Bridge for local youth to voice their concerns on issues of racial injustice and to advocate for unity and change. The event was organized by the Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP Youth Council, and it featured a number of speeches from local Black youth about their own experiences of racism.
The event took place on Juneteenth, a holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the United States. A group of teenagers performed songs such as “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often referred to as the “Black National Anthem,” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.” Many members of the NAACP Youth Council wore T-shirts saying, “When We Fight, We Win.”
Isaiah Owens, president of the Clark County/Jeffersonville NAACP Youth Council, spoke of facing racism, prejudice and stereotypes as a Black teenager, saying he has big dreams and aspirations for his future, but he worries about being seen as “dangerous or less than” because of the color of his skin.
“Racism and prejudice is alive today,” he said. “It is all around you, whether you choose to address it or not to. The main difference about racism and prejudice today versus back then is that it’s more covert and concealed.”
When Owens was younger, kids at school made jokes about slavery in front of him and his other Black friends, and when he took Advanced Placement classes in high school with mostly white classmates, he sometimes felt he was treated differently because of the color of his skin, and he felt like he had to prove himself to a group of people who were no better than he was, he said. When he visited colleges, people asked him, “what sport do you play” instead of asking if he played any sports.
The “chaos and brutality” occurring recently has made it a scary time for Owens, he said, and due to recent instances of police violence occurring across the nation, he is often nervous when he sees police officers at the fast food restaurant where he works.
“A lot of police officers come in daily, and personally, I’ve had good relationships with them. I talk normally to them. But what I’ve realized is, it only takes one police officer to have a bad day — one police officer to not like me, and it’s not hard to pick me out, because most of the time I’m the only Black man working. I also realized that my mom, she’s very afraid for my life anytime I go to work.”
He is ready for a change within the community, he said.
“What I want now is for a change to happen within our community,” Owens said. “I want for white parents to educate their children and to teach them not to hold prejudices against those who look different than them. I want you all to come and support us. I want my peers and colleagues to treat me with respect and to judge me based on my heart and character, not on my looks. I do not ask that you feel sorry for us or pity us, but I do ask for your participation and support.”
Louisville resident Elyse Owens, 15, performed a spoken word poem she wrote called “The Bite Back Generation” about issues of racism and fighting against injustice, saying this is the “generation that our ancestors prayed for, marched for and died for, and we just have to keep it going.
“You can sign petitions and you can donate to protests and you can vote, et cetera, et cetera — you don’t have to be on the very front lines to help,” she said. “Don’t let society label you or put you in a box and don’t let them mold you into a person that you’re not and don’t let them chip your mindset and crush your spirits, because things are gathering into where they belong.”
Jeffersonville resident Jada Campbell, 12, spoke about experiencing racism and her vision for change. She said she had been spat on and pushed by students at the playground in elementary school, and she had walked into a building and received a “dirty look.” She has heard comments such as “you’re pretty for a Black girl” or “you dress good for a Black girl.”
In school, she would like to learn about important people and events related to Black history not only during Black History Month, but throughout the year.
Campbell said she used to wish her hair looked like a white girl’s, but as she grows older, she realized she shouldn’t be ashamed of who she is, and she now loves her natural hair, she said. She has close white friends who have supported her and welcomed her, and she wants that to be the experience for all people.
“Just like me, I want white friends and Black friends to get along great,” she said. “As a Christian, God has gotten me through so many things, and no matter how many people see me or no matter what they say to me, I will not let them define who I am. I know who I am, and no matter what is going on in the world, I have to stay true to who I really am.”
Silver Creek High School student Mike Lowery, 16, was one of the speakers, and he wore a T-shirt saying “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter.” He said he was in the sixth grade when he had his first experience with racism — on the school bus, he was called the n-word.
“I didn’t quite understand, but I knew it was something bad — bad enough to tell my parents when I got home from school. Prior to that incident, my parents did not discuss racism or race with me, but since that encounter, it’s a frequent conversation, especially now that I have my license. There are constant reminders of what to do, what to say and how to conduct myself if I’m ever pulled over by a police officer. I can feel the heaviness in the room every time my parents feel the need to talk to me about this subject.”
He has been pulled over by police since he started driving, and although his experience was not too bad, that is not the case for many Black people, he said.
“I’m well aware of regular mistreatment and injustices that many Black people face daily,” he said. “It’s a real problem. I hope we can find a common ground to help build each other up, and I hope we can find solidarity and a level ground where we can all help each other, learn from one another and grow together in unity.”
