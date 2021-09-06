The immersive light and sound exhibit LightFall at Falls of the Ohio State Park opens tonight.
Attendees can walk a trail to the exhibit from the Falls of the Ohio parking lot. Aleuria is the name of the exhibit, and it features the work of Louisville artist Annie Mitchell set to a soundscape designed by local musician WG Rickel.
LightFall will open from 9 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Wednesday of this week. The cost is $20 per vehicle.
For more information, visit lightfallevent.com.
