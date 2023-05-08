NEW ALBANY — Jeff Daggett knew the forecast called for heavy rains Sunday morning, but he was surprised at how dark the skies had turned above Carriage House Apartments.
“It almost looked like it was nighttime,” Daggett said.
Daggett along with his girlfriend were inside their apartment when an EF-1 tornado struck New Albany at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Carrying winds of up to 100 miles per hour, the storm whipped through a span of the Grant Line Road corridor near Indiana University Southeast.
Daggett recalled Monday how quickly the dark skies opened up into a downpour of rain and hail.
“I looked outside and could see everything going completely sideways,” Daggett said. “The electricity went out probably just about 30 seconds after it started.”
The wind knocked some chimes off of the couple's back porch. As Daggett and his girlfriend attempted to retrieve them, they realized the ferocity of the storm.
"I said that's not just wind, it's a tornado. We've got to get away from the window," Daggett said.
No injuries were reported due to Sunday’s severe weather. Carriage House saw damage to buildings as well as trees on the property. About 10 residents were temporarily displaced as the roof on a portion of one of the buildings was ripped off during the storm. Crews were working at the property Monday morning, clearing debris and cutting down damaged tree limbs.
In a statement released Sunday afternoon, city officials said the storm developed so quickly that it did not indicate typical tornadic conditions on radar, as there were no warnings issued.
“I am shocked at the amount of damage and how quickly this storm rolled in,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said. “Many thanks to our safety officials for their quick response.”
Shortly after the worst of the storm passed, Daggett jumped into his car and drove to check on his mother. He said he was shocked by what he saw along the way on Grant Line Road.
“It was like a war zone,” he said. “There was a lot of devastation.”
New Albany Police closed Grant Line Road near Indiana University Southeast for most of Sunday due to damage from the storm.
IU Southeast also suffered some damage, which occurred the day before the university held its 2023 spring commencement. Despite the storm, the ceremony was still held Monday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, there were three tornadoes confirmed in Floyd County on Monday. One formed just south of New Albany and ended up in Louisville. A third tornado was confirmed near Georgetown.
Duke Energy spokesperson Lisa Brones Huber said 17 poles were broken in Floyd County and Clark County during the storm. About 1,000 customers were initially without power. Duke employees worked through Sunday night into Monday morning to restore electricity to all of the affected customers. Contractors and Duke employees from other locations were brought in to help with restoration.
“I also really appreciate Duke Energy’s and Centerpoint’s effort to restore power and gas to the residents as quickly as possible,” Gahan said. “I am very grateful no one was hurt and we had emergency personnel on the scene when we needed them.”
