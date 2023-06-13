JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Parks Department is hosting the Jammin in Jeff Juneteenth celebration this Sunday.
The event will be hosted by Bella Rae at the Riverstage. The lawn opens at 6 p.m. featuring music by DJ Slikk, with artist B Simm taking the stage at 7 p.m.
Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning artist, Lil Jon, headlines this event beginning at 8 p.m. Known for his part in the creation and mainstream efforts of the Crunk movement, Lil Jon’s music has created a fanbase that reaches coast-to-coast.
Some of his most popular pieces include the world-wide craze "Turn Down for What" with DJ Snack, "Snap Yo Fingers, Bend Ova," and much more.
The Juneteenth concert was added to the regular Jammin in Jeff schedule as a way for the city to celebrate the holiday and show appreciation for Black culture.
“We’re using what we already do well – free concerts for the community – and applying that to this holiday in a major way,” said Riverstage Manager, Amber Powell. “The City Council decided that it’s important to incorporate more diverse genres of music at Riverstage, and they provided funding to bring in a big-name hip-hop artist.”
“What began as an idea, will now be a reality, and as this is our inaugural event, we are looking forward to corporate engagement in support of diversity, equity, and inclusion for the foreseeable future,” said District 1 Councilman Dustin White.
Riverside Drive will have local food vendors, as well as alcohol concession areas serving spirits from Number Juan Tequila and a Bud Light beer garden. Jammin in Jeff Juneteenth is free and open to the public.
Attendees are welcome to bring chairs, however, tents and tables are not permitted. Small coolers with non-alcoholic beverages are allowed on the lawn. The event is dog-friendly on street level only. Smoking is prohibited on the lawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.