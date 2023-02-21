CLARKSVILLE — Construction began in March 2022 on the Lincoln Drive Wastewater Project and is now entering its final stages.
The project is to replace a more than 20-year-old pump with a gravity system. The new system is easier to maintain and will create less disruptions.
Construction workers are installing sanitary sewer pipelines in Lewis and Clark Parkway. Once that is complete, it will tie into Lincoln Drive and Johnson Lane.
When the asphalt plants open up, which should be sometime in March, the construction workers will put the final layer of asphalt on the roads. The project is still on track to be complete this spring.
“We just have to wait for the asphalt plants to open up and then they’ll be able to do that work,” said Kevin Baity, Clarksville town manager.
During its construction, the project has faced many delays and, more recently, was delayed for five to seven days because workers hit an unmarked electrical wire that Duke Energy had to replace.
Once the project is complete, all the roads that were worked on for the project will be finished as well.
