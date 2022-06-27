JEFFERSONVILLE — It seems as if a photo of former Jeffersonville Fire Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk should be next to the word 'dogged' in the dictionary.
Loved ones say he worked hard to join the fire department, loved his family fervently and pushed to protect others from cancer during the fight of his life.
DeArk's death from colon cancer is officially classified as a line of duty death at the state and federal level by the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.
The cancer awareness advocate, father, husband, firefighter and all around good friend died in February at 53, after a four-year battle with Stage Four colon cancer. The illness was likely attributed to his career as a firefighter.
His wife, Janet DeArk, said they got word of the designation earlier this month. She said DeArk was beloved by his family, fellow firefighters and the community he served.
"This is the first line of duty death for the Jeffersonville Fire Department and I pray the last," said Jeffersonville Fire Department Deputy Chief Jason Sharp.
He said DeArk's death has changed how the fire department does things.
"We changed a lot of our policies, our decontamination policies after fires; just because of all the carcinogens you get on your skin, they do a wash-down on the fire scenes," he said. "What he went through had a huge impact on the way we conduct our business at the Jeffersonville fire department."
A few days after Janet got word of the designation, his loved ones met for lunch at Harry's Taphouse in downtown Jeffersonville to share memories about the avid Indiana University fan's life and legacy.
His daughters Tori DeArk and Kayla DeArk Joly, son-in-law, Ethan Joly, and former colleagues were in attendance.
During DeArk's fight, Tori and Kayla worked to sell bracelets to the community to offset medical costs. They read “Bruce’s bucket brigade” and “ready for the fight.”
DeArk told the News and Tribune in 2019 that when he saw people he didn't know wearing the bracelets, it could tug at his heart.
"Bruce loved being a firefighter, so much so people didn't know he tried to get on the department for 10 years," said former Jeffersonville Fire Chief Eric Hedrick at the Harry's Taphouse gathering. "I don't know how many times you would try to do something. But 10 times, 10 years is a long time."
Hedrick said they served together as chief and deputy chief for more than eight years. The pair grew up together. But aside from being a firefighter, Hedrick said Bruce DeArk's main role was that of dad.
"Bruce's number one priority was being a dad, absolutely, to these two girls," he said, referencing his daughters who were at the table.
The application to classify Bruce DeArk's death was submitted to the state about two months ago. It consisted of more than 3,000 pages of medical records. They came from health care workers at Clark Memorial Health, Norton Healthcare, the University of Louisville, Tennessee Oncology and BluMine Health.
Letters from Dr. Whitney Jones, Dr. James Cripps and Dr. Eric Yazel were included in the documentation.
Dr. Yazel, Clark County's Health Director and the new head of Indiana's statewide EMS, said he was the supervising physician for the nurse practitioner who diagnosed Bruce DeArk.
Janet DeArk worked with him at the Clark County Health Department.
"I think it was clearly a line of duty death," Yazel said. "And I applaud that decision. It's a decision that will save lives across the board in Indiana."
For his part of the application, Dr. Yazel sent a letter outlining Bruce DeArk's condition.
He said he remembers Bruce DeArk spending time with him after his father passed away and presenting him with a special gift.
"He's in the middle of the biggest fight of his life and he still took time to think of me and have that done for me," he said. "It's one of those things I'll never forget."
Bruce DeArk's story is also inspiring others statewide to get their colonoscopy's early, Dr. Yazel said.
They include 12-year Jeffersonville Fire Department veteran Josh Thompson, who also joined the family at lunch.
"A month ago I had my first ever colonoscopy," he said. "Something I probably put off longer thank I should have, but there's a good reason to get it."
He said he thinks all firefighters in the nation should get an exam.
An official Line of Duty Death designation means Janet, Kayla and Tori will be given additional benefits from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. It also means Bruce will be honored at the National Firefighter's Memorial Weekend next May.
Before his passing, DeArk made it his mission to educate people about colon cancer and to encourage them to take care of their health.
He told the News and Tribune in 2019 that he'd heard of firefighters in the region getting diagnosed with cancer but it never hit home with him until he did.
“You read about them and say, ‘Man, it’s sad, it’s really sad.’ When it hits home, it’s a little different feeling. I think [my diagnosis] made people realize it can happen here, it can happen anywhere,” he said in 2019.
According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety, firefighters face a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths, compared to the general population.
Janet DeArk and Jeffersonville Fire Chaplain Jeremy Neff looked back on the love friends and the community showed Bruce at the lunch.
They reminisced on annual camping trips and time spent together. They also mentioned the the all-in-good-fun football rivalries the family enjoyed.
Bruce DeArk, an ardent Indiana University Fan, received a FaceTime from Neff before he passed away. It was from an IU game and featured the school's band.
Janet DeArk, a Purdue fan, said game days were always fun at their house. Her love for Bruce, the family and determination to keep his legacy alive is evident.
"A lot of banter, obviously a lot of banter," she said. "There was one time I found every Purdue shirt I could, we have four big dogs, I put a Purdue T-shirt on all the dogs. It was just constant banter."
She said when Bruce came home from the hospital, Neff worked with another friend to make sure the Purdue flag hanging at their house was replaced with an IU flag.
"We get back, I'm in there distracting and they're hanging the flag," Neff said.
Janet said the family continued its tradition of visiting Patoka Lake this June, in DeArk's honor.
"This was the first time we were going without Bruce, and I think we were going because we knew he'd want us to," she said. "And we thought we might find him there."
She said the family took lake trips with friends as part of a tradition. Bruce's favorite part about them was the food and large meals they'd all share together.
"He's just a complete goof ball, he shoots off the cuff with things that came out of his mouth," She said. "There's just no one like him."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.