Linkin’ Bridge, the award-winning singing group from Louisville, will perform at Community Action of Southern Indiana’s Makers of Change Gala on Oct. 20.
Linkin’ Bridge obtained national stardom when they reached the finals of the 11th season of America’s Got Talent. Linkin’ Bridge is known for warm harmonies, emotional performances, and commitment to their community.
Poetry, a spoken word artist from Las Vegas, will open the show.
Community Action of Southern Indiana’s Makers of Change Gala will be at The Jefferson, Jeffersonville’s new entertainment venue at 715 W. Riverside Drive. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The evening will feature a cash bar featuring a signature cocktail, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a wine and bourbon wall, and a silent auction.
During the evening, Community Action of Southern Indiana will honor members of the community who are quietly working for the common good.
Tickets are $50 and are available at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 East 15th Street in Jeffersonville, at casi1.org, or by calling 812-288-6451.
For more information, contact Pam Clark, Minority Health Initiative Director at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 812-288-6451 ext. 2135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.