CLARKSVILLE - The town of Clarksville will hold a public meeting about zoning changes, which could bring a liquor store to Eastern Boulevard, next week.
The meeting is planned for the Board of Zoning Appeals at 7 p.m. on March 22. It will be in the Clarksville Town Council Chambers.
At the meeting the board will discuss changing zoning at several addresses in the town to allow new businesses to come in.
A liquor store is looking to move into a building at 634 Eastern Blvd. and wants to be able to sell liquor, along with beer and wine.
"(It'd be) the first place on Eastern Boulevard selling liquor, beer and wine in package sales," said Town Communications Director Ken Conklin. "There's by the glass at a restaurant (on Eastern Boulevard) but nothing like a liquor store."
The board will also be considering a zoning change at 1354 Veterans Parkway to allow a gas station and convenience store to operate there.
Conklin said that is at the site of the former Red Robin restaurant.
At 313 West Lewis and Clark Parkway there's a request for a zoning change to put in a used car lot.
"If residents that show up want to speak in favor, or against, any of the proposed projects they are able to do so," Conklin said. "And the Board of Zoning appeals will make their decision."
