JEFFERSONVILLE — A new consignment shop for children has opened in downtown Jeffersonville.
Courtney Hover-Shaw opened the Little Bean Kids Consignment in June. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and other city officials gathered Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at the business, located at 438 Spring St.
Hover-Shaw is also the owner of Alex & Kate Boutique in downtown New Albany, which opened last November. Her passion has always been to be an entrepreneur, and as she started two businesses, she recently decided to leave her job in sales at WLKY in Louisville.
Her husband, Chris Shaw, runs a business called Core Construction & Design, and he renovated the spaces for both of her businesses.
Hover-Shaw has six children, and she would refer to them each as “little beans” when she was pregnant, inspiring the name of the business.
“The most rewarding part I think is just allowing my children to watch the process unfold — just to allow my husband to do what he loves and bring it to my life, and then for my kids to watch their mom create not just one but two businesses,” she said.
The shop offers gently-used clothing for boys and girls ranging from newborns to 10/12 sizes. It also sells maternity clothes.
“I just make sure there are no stains and really that they’re just good quality and gently-worn,” she said. “We do take shoes, but they have to be gently-used. As long as they don’t look overused, we’ll take them.”
If sellers want to bring in clothing, they can send an email to littlebeankidsconsignment@gmail.com or send a message through social media.
“I go through the clothes, we pick what we want, and we go through a 60-day cycle,” she said. “If they want to discount, we’ll do a 30-day discount at 30%.”
“So they’re in here for 90 days, and then if they want to pick them up, they’re more than welcome,” Hover-Shaw said. “If not, we donate them to organizations throughout the community.”
The shop’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
