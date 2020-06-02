LIVE BLOG: 2020 Southern Indiana Primary Election

Follow our team of reporters as they cover the 2020 primary in Southern Indiana. Click here for our voter guide and check newsandtribune.com later tonight for election results and complete coverage.
A poll worker stationed at Floyd Central High School was removed Tuesday after making "editorial comments" against the passage of a school safety referendum, Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey said. https://t.co/BJmvRfv1V6— newsandtribune (@newsandtribune) June 2, 2020
Floyd County Clerk said there were a total of 6,324 mail-in votes and 3,059 early in-person votes.— Daniel Suddeath (@DsuddeathNT) June 2, 2020
Jeffersonville voter Donald Reeves on why he came out to vote in the #IndianaPrimary : pic.twitter.com/EAtJgm9Wmw— Aprile Rickert (@Aperoll27) June 2, 2020
I spoke with one Jeffersonville voter who said she usually votes absentee but showed up at the polls for the #IndianaPrimary because she has concerns that other states have had issues with absentee ballots this cycle.— Aprile Rickert (@Aperoll27) June 2, 2020
CORRECTION: An inspector told me voters are using pens provided at the polling sites, not to bring their own.— Aprile Rickert (@Aperoll27) June 2, 2020
Jeffersonville voter Dennisha Johnson casts her ballot in the #IndianaPrimary as polling site judge James Wright stands by. pic.twitter.com/d8KxRQ1Ubu— Aprile Rickert (@Aperoll27) June 2, 2020
There are more GOP contested races in the primary in Floyd County than Democrat. Coroner, 2 commissioners seats, judge and 3 council seats are the focal races, Carruthers said.— Daniel Suddeath (@DsuddeathNT) June 2, 2020
Per Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey, a poll worker was removed from Floyd Central for “editorial comments” against the school safety referendum while inside the voting center.— Daniel Suddeath (@DsuddeathNT) June 2, 2020
There’s a line outside the door to vote at Scribner Middle School in New Albany. pic.twitter.com/TMmXgrKeqS— Brooke McAfee (@Brooke_E_McAfee) June 2, 2020
#indianaprimary pic.twitter.com/hH68X4rIKV— Aprile Rickert (@Aperoll27) June 2, 2020
I was No. 425 at Jeff 18 on the north side. Voting going smoothly here at St. Stephen's. pic.twitter.com/De01Q1PcEy— Susan Duncan (@SDuncanNT) June 2, 2020
About 4 more hours left to vote in the Indiana primary. The last presidential primary, 2016, saw a voter turnout of about 37 percent in Floyd County and 32 percent in Clark County. Trump defeated Cruz and Clinton beat Sanders in both counties.— Daniel Suddeath (@DsuddeathNT) June 2, 2020
Floyd County received about 6,000 mail-in votes, an official with the clerk’s office said. They are in the process of hand counting ballots in the City-County Building.— Daniel Suddeath (@DsuddeathNT) June 2, 2020
Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey on early voting indicators, races to watch. pic.twitter.com/Y3kMhz6SCG— Daniel Suddeath (@DsuddeathNT) June 2, 2020
There were 7,761 absentee ballots and counting in Clark County as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. https://t.co/WvE4zr2t6a— newsandtribune (@newsandtribune) June 2, 2020
The vote count at Floyd Central is up to 603 as of 2:06 p.m.— Brooke McAfee (@Brooke_E_McAfee) June 2, 2020
I’m at Floyd Central High School, where voting is taking place in the gymnasium to allow for social distancing. The site is one of six vote centers in Floyd County. pic.twitter.com/4E2Un0g1Kh— Brooke McAfee (@Brooke_E_McAfee) June 2, 2020
Happy primary! I'll be checking in with Clark County polling sites today and at the courthouse at 6 for results for the News and Tribune.— Aprile Rickert (@Aperoll27) June 2, 2020