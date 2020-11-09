JEFFERSONVILLE — Southern Indiana-based attorney Steve Voelker was just 21 when he enlisted to serve in the Vietnam War, in advance of the likelihood of being drafted. The six years he served are — for better or worse — a part of his life that will always stick with him. But, it’s a decision he’d make again.
Voelker had been in college in Arizona when he answered the call. He knew he was going to have to take a semester out of school to earn money to continue, and he knew that if he was out of school he would be drafted. It was this, along with growing up with stories from his parents of World War II, that sealed the deal on his decision.
“So I went,” he said. “I just thought it was something I ought to do.”
Voelker started as a private in 1965, almost two years before being sent to Vietnam in the fall of 1967. There, he served in the Central Highlands area before going to the far North to Khe Sahn and the Laotian border. At the battle for Quang Tri City during the Tet offensive in 1968, he led 25 to 30 men in the First Air Cavalry Infantry Division for eight months before being wounded. He left as a captain in 1971.
The veteran said that initially it was the structure of the military that he needed at the time. But the greatest positive takeaway has been the friends he made — guys he served with who looked out for each other then and who still do today.
Her recalled his wife’s reaction when she accompanied him to the first reunion more than 15 years ago.
“She looked up at me and said ‘these guys all know the same stories,’” he said. “I said ‘yes.’”
As an infantryman, Voelker said it didn’t matter much whether you were an enlisted man or an officer, just what the duties were.
“So I’m very close to a bunch of guys,” he said. “They’re all great guys and we love each other.
“It’s been proven that soldiers don’t fight for country, they fight for each other. And when bad stuff happens, you know who [you can] depend on and who you can’t. We had a lot of guys that you could depend on and a lot of things that were tragedies in the common sense but those of us who survived it are much tougher I think.”
But some things he carries are heavy.
Physically, Voelker has lifelong disability from being shot in the arm and stomach during combat, which caused him to lose a small part of his liver and gallbladder. During a separate incident, one of his lungs was damaged. But it would take 40 years before he learned much about and began getting treatment for the PTSD he lives with.
“When I read about PTSD and Agent Orange, I realized why I was mad and so hard to live with all those years; that was an eye-opening thing,” he said, adding that after a counselor at the VA helped him sort some of it out, “I’m a much happier person now.”
But while he’s now being treated for PTSD, the trauma is something that is managed, not magically gone.
“Its just part of me, part of who I am, part of who I will always be,” Voelker said. “I can keep it in a little compartment. I bring it out with my guys. I can spend about an hour and-a-half with them and then I have to withdraw someplace. I think we’re all sort of like that in that group.”
But Voelker said that’s a feeling the majority of Americans can’t know, which makes it precarious when leaders without firsthand experience of war make decisions on sending troops into it.
“Only 1% of our population has ever served and only 20% has ever heard a shot fired in anger,” he said, adding that stories of people his age and how they dodged the draft weighs on him. He’d like to see more understanding of it all, which is why he said he’d like to see a movement to bring back the draft.
“The draft gave the military the ability to have a cross-section of the American public in their military...we no longer have that cross-section,” he said. “We no longer have people that are outside the military in significant numbers who understand what it’s like.”
“Those people who are going to send people into dangerous spots, I think it’s absolutely necessary that they understand what they’re doing.”
The sacrifice, he said, is that people who serve in the military essentially give the government a blank check for their lives.
“And that’s what we did,” he said. “It’s a risky business.
“...And it’s the people who died. When you’re close to somebody and they died, it hurts. And they’re with me every day.”
