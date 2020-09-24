LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — A total of 127 people were taken into custody related to protests that took place following a grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.
The arrests were made Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
A grand jury cleared Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, but charged Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment. Hankison, who was fired in June, was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center around 5 p.m. Wednesday and later released. A full cash bond of $15,000 had been set.
The names and charges of the people arrested in connection to the protests have not been released.
