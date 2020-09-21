LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is preparing for a possible grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
On Monday, LMPD canceled all requested off days for officers effective immediately, multiple sources within the department said. The decision came after talks among department leaders about their expectations for a possible announcement being made “soon.”
“Effective immediately, all off-days are hereby cancelled and vacation requests that have not already been submitted and approved are cancelled until further notice," an LMPD statement addressed to all personnel stated, in part.
Independently, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters were told members of the department’s Special Response Team were given orders to start preparing, as well as other units within the department.
WAVE 3 News reached out to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office to confirm whether the case was being presented to a grand jury Monday. The office declined to comment.
WAVE 3 News also asked Cameron’s spokesperson if the attorney general would make a public announcement about the decision promptly after his office finishes deliberating. Cameron is not obligated to release the grand jury’s findings immediately.
Last week, WAVE 3 News reported the federal buildings in downtown Louisville were going to be closed this week, with federal forces summoned to protect the buildings.
