LOUISVILLE — A man was shot and killed after shots were fired toward Louisville Metro Police Department officers and National Guard members while trying to disperse a crowd following protests that continued into Monday morning, according to LMPD.
LMPD chief Steve Conrad said National Guard and LMPD officers were moved to Dino’s Food Mart, located at 26th Street and Broadway, around 12:15 a.m. after protests turned destructive, according to WAVE 3 News.
Conrad said as officers and soldiers cleared the lot they were fired toward and both LMPD and members of the National Guard returned fire.
A man who was shot died, WAVE 3 reports. His name has not been released.
“I think it is very clear that many people do not trust police. That is an issue that we are going to have to work on and work through for a long time,” Conrad said.
Conrad said several people of interest are being questioned. No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
Over 40 arrested Sunday after peaceful protests became unlawful
More than 40 people were arrested during the fourth consecutive night of protests in Louisville, according to WAVE 3.
Louisville Metro Police Department assistant chief Lavita Chavous said Sunday evening the arrests began when peaceful demonstrations became unlawful.
Chavous said tear gas was deployed before the 9 p.m. curfew after several people infiltrated a crowd with their own agenda. She said because streets were blocked and there was no permit filed, police could have legally taken those steps sooner than they did.
At least two people in that crowd were seen with leaf blowers, Chavous said. She said leaf blowers are often used to blow chemicals into police officers’ faces and blow back tear gas.
“We assumed they weren’t going to blow leaves,” Chavous said.
LMPD is continuing to investigate who after seven people were shot during protests on Thursday evening and do not have any suspects, WAVE 3 reports. Chavous said all of the victims were stable and recovering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.