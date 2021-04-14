NEW ALBANY — A Louisville Metro Police spokesman said Wednesday the department was attempting to determine which officers were involved in a traffic stop involving a New Albany man and if it was in fact LMPD that pulled over the motorist.
Tomas Montalvo, 42, said he was mistaken for a different man during a traffic stop he said occurred about 6 a.m. Friday. Montalvo said he was pulled over by plainclothes officers, whom he believed to be LMPD, in unmarked vehicles just after exiting the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge on his way to work.
Montalvo — who is part Nigerian and part Cuban — said Friday that he feared for his life during the traffic stop after he said officers pulled guns on him after stating there was an active warrant out of Florida for his arrest.
Montalvo said he became nervous during the stop because he was confused by the situation, and he said officers ordered him to exit the vehicle when he questioned why he was being pulled over.
Montalvo’s wife, Jennifer Ortiz, told the News and Tribune on Friday that the car he was driving is registered to her. She said police had no reason to pull over Montalvo, that there are no active warrants for her that would give them cause to stop the vehicle and that neither she or her husband have lived in Florida.
Ortiz, who is the president of the New Albany Human Rights Commission, posted about the event on Twitter and Facebook, stating that LMPD had conducted the traffic stop and calling on Louisville officials to address the situation.
Montalvo said after several minutes, and upon his request, what appeared to be a superior officer arrived at the scene and told him he didn’t look like the man they were searching for and that he could leave.
Responding to a request for information from the News and Tribune, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Saturday in an email that the department had been in contact with Montalvo regarding the allegations and would be speaking with him this week.
Mitchell confirmed Wednesday that the meeting had occurred and issued the following statement:
“We did speak with Mr. Montalvo Monday and LMPD’s Professional Standards is investigating to determine which officer(s) may have been involved in the traffic stop, or if it was in fact LMPD,” Mitchell said in an email.
A message left with Ortiz on Wednesday afternoon hadn’t been returned as of publication time.
